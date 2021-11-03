CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

City Closes Offices and Facilities for Veterans’ Day

Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina
 8 days ago

City offices are closed on Thursday, November 11 in observance of Veterans’ Day. The following services and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule:

  • No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste, or appliance collections take place on Thursday, November 11. Instead, Thursday’s collections take place on Wednesday, November 10.
  • The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are closed on Thursday, November 11.
  • All branches of the Greensboro Public Library system and the Greensboro Cultural Center are closed on Thursday, November 11. The Greensboro History Museum will be open as normal.
  • The Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) operates on a normal schedule on Thursday, November 11.
  • Emergency service is available for water and sewer needs after normal business hours and the weekend. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.
  • Greensboro Parks and Recreation administrative offices, recreation centers, Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers, Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation, City Beautiful, Greensboro Sportsplex, Greensboro Youth Council, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion, and Xperience @ Caldcleugh will be closed on Thursday, November 11. All City parks, gardens, trails, lakes, cemeteries, and Gillespie Golf Course will be open on their normal operating schedules. Regular operational hours for all programs and facilities resume on Friday, November 12.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
The Hill

Defense & National Security — Biden marks Veterans Day

It's Thursday, Happy Veterans Day and welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. President Biden and other administration officials were at Arlington National Cemetery to pay their respects in honor of Veterans...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Cemeteries#Yard Waste#Water Resources#Greensboro Youth Council
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel demands Meadows testify Friday or risk contempt charge

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is demanding former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows testify before the panel on Friday or risk potential contempt charges. The committee subpoenaed Meadows and other former Trump administration officials in September for documents and testimony. The letter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

82
Followers
373
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy