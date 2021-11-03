City Closes Offices and Facilities for Veterans’ Day
City offices are closed on Thursday, November 11 in observance of Veterans’ Day. The following services and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule:
- No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste, or appliance collections take place on Thursday, November 11. Instead, Thursday’s collections take place on Wednesday, November 10.
- The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are closed on Thursday, November 11.
- All branches of the Greensboro Public Library system and the Greensboro Cultural Center are closed on Thursday, November 11. The Greensboro History Museum will be open as normal.
- The Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) operates on a normal schedule on Thursday, November 11.
- Emergency service is available for water and sewer needs after normal business hours and the weekend. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.
- Greensboro Parks and Recreation administrative offices, recreation centers, Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers, Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation, City Beautiful, Greensboro Sportsplex, Greensboro Youth Council, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion, and Xperience @ Caldcleugh will be closed on Thursday, November 11. All City parks, gardens, trails, lakes, cemeteries, and Gillespie Golf Course will be open on their normal operating schedules. Regular operational hours for all programs and facilities resume on Friday, November 12.
