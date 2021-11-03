CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Off-duty cop fatally shoots another officer: sources

By WGN, Kelly Davis, Glenn Marshall, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xuzfe_0clEoda900

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — An off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot another off-duty officer Tuesday night, sources told WGN.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed one person was shot in a home in the Far Northwest Side around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Sources told WGN that the incident was domestic and involved an off-duty female officer and an off-duty male officer. According to multiple sources, the woman shot the man. More details surrounding the shooting are still unknown.

‘He almost killed my mom’: Smyrna woman hopes for justice after husband shoots wife

The male officer was taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the chest. He later died. He was 44 years old.

Police have not said whether the woman was taken into custody.

Local detectives and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) are investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Copa#Wgn#Lutheran Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy