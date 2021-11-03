CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Lyft Shares Are Shifting Gears Today

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Lyft reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 3 cents per share. The company reported quarterly...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Beyond Meat, Affirm Holdings and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Disney — Shares of the media giant dropped more than 4% in after hours trading after missing on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Disney reported earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $18.53 billion. Wall Street expected earnings of 51 cents per share on revenue of $18.79 billion, according to Refinitiv. Disney+ subs also came in short of estimates at 118.1 million, compared to the forecast of 125.4 million.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Purple Innovations stock plummets amid multiple downgrades after earnings; kudos to BofA's Nagle for being early

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. plummeted 21.6% toward a 17-month low in midday trading Wednesday, after a host of rating downgrades in the wake of the mattress maker's delayed and disappointing third-quarter results and lowered outlook. No less than four of the 10 analysts surveyed by FactSet cut their ratings to the equivalent of hold, and six analysts cut their price targets. Kudos to analyst Curtis Nagle at BofA Securities, who double downgraded the stock to sell a day before results were due, citing evidence of "weak" online trends the a new "big" competitive threat. Truist's Keith Hughes cut this rating to hold from buy, calling the results "exceptionally poor." Raymond James' Bobby Griffin lowered the rating to market perform from outperform, saying that while he understands that his downgrade is "late," he now has "very low confidence" in his forward estimates or the underlying demand trends in Purple's wholesale business. The stock has plunged 54.3% year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 24.0%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Xunlei (XNET)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Xunlei. Xunlei’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 11, 2021. There is no upcoming split for Xunlei. What sector and industry does Xunlei (XNET) operate in?. A. Xunlei is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Green
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up On Palantir, Buying $28M Shares On Wednesday

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Wednesday continued to buy shares in Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) on the dip. The popular stock picker’s investment firm bought 1.25 million shares — estimated to be worth $28.19 million based on the latest closing price— in the Peter Thiel-backed data analytics company.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Romeo Power's Price Over Earnings

In the current market session, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is trading at $4.41, after a 0.41% gain. However, over the past month, the stock fell by 9.11%, and in the past year, by 56.82%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 4.34% to $1,067.95 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.66% to 15,622.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $175.54 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gears#Lyft Inc Lrb#Wedbush#Lyft Price Action
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nova Cannabis Q3 Revenue Improves 30% QoQ, Continues On Track Of 200 Stores In 2023

Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX:NOVC) (OTCQB:NVACF) reported its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements Wednesday for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30. Darren Karasiuk, Nova CEO said the company has been "aggressively expanding" its footprint over the past period, "adding stores at an average pace of one per week and now have 71 stores opened across Alberta and Ontario."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Acreage Reveals 52% YoY Increase In Q3 Revenue, 'Refreshed Strategy' Yields Results, CEO Says

Vertically integrated cannabis company Acreage Holdings, Inc. (CSE:ACRG) (OTCQX:ACRDF) reported its unaudited financial results late Wednesday for the third quarter of 2021, revealing a consolidated revenue of $48.2 million, representing an increase of 52% year-over-year and 9% sequentially. "At the beginning of fiscal 2021, we introduced a refreshed strategy focused...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Nvidia stock heads higher after Oppenheimer gets more bullish

Shares of Nvidia Corp. are up 2.7% in morning trading Thursday after Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer boosted his price target on the stock to $350 from $235 ahead of the company's Wednesday earnings report. Though the supply crunch creates pressure for the chip industry, Schafer argued that Nvidia is a "top semi supplier," making it "better positioned to secure capacity." For Nvidia's fiscal third quarter, he expects the gaming business to be up 3% sequentially as "demand continues to outpace supply." Data-center and cloud spending have been accelerating into the end of the year, he wrote, and he anticipates that Nvidia will be able to deliver double-digit growth in the category next year as well. Schafer is also optimistic about Nvidia's opportunities in helping to build out the metaverse, or a virtual world in which people can connect. "We see Nvidia as a cornerstone of nascent metaverse builds," he said. The company made series of product announcements related to the metaverse earlier this week. Shares have gained 54% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 5%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Cannabis Earnings: GrowGen Announces Record Q3 Revenues, Expects FY21 Sales To Hit $435M-$440M

Hydroponics Innovator GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) posted record third-quarter 2021 revenues Thursday of $116 million, versus $55 million in the same period last year. "The GrowGen team delivered a strong third quarter, with revenues up 111%, compared to the same period last year in a difficult macro environment," Darren Lampert, the company's co-founder and CEO, said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Green Thumb Industries' net income doubles

Green Thumb Industries delivered mixed third-quarter results by matching revenue estimates but falling short on adjusted Ebitda, Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey said in a research note on Thursday. The Chicago and Vancouver-based cannabis company said it earned $20.2 million, or 8 cents a share, up from net income of $9.64 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased by 49% to $234 million. Adjusted Ebitda jumped 52.6% year-over-year to $81 million, short of the consensus target of $83 million. "We anticipate strong financial momentum and increased institutional ownership in both GTBIF and their domestic MSO cannabis peers," Hickey said. "We think the U.S. cannabis regulatory framework will become more favorable in short time for domestic MSOs and allow uplifting to senior exchanges and accelerate cannabis market growth. We believe the U.S. cannabis market offers an unparalleled return opportunity and that GTI is a market share leader." Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 11% so far this year, compared to a 3.3% dip by the Cannabis ETF .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Bounced Back Today

Shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) were trading more than 2% higher as of 11:10 a.m. EST Thursday, lifted by a chorus of price target hikes from Wall Street analysts. Over the past 48 hours, reports StreetInsider.com, no fewer than four institutions' analysts have chimed in with higher estimates of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why SoFi Technologies Stock Is Trading Higher Today

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is trading significantly higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above estimates. SoFi reported a quarterly earnings loss of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy