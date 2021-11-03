CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: ‘The Harder They Fall’ is the best Western since ‘Django Unchained’

By Grant Ayers
ndsuspectrum.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s newest brings new thrills to an old genre. Once again, the Western genre is back with another attempt to revive an ages-old class of filmmaking. With a handful of critical and commercial duds over the years, including 2016’s “The Magnificent Seven” reboot and this year’s Clint Eastwood flick, “Cry Macho”,...

ndsuspectrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Regina King
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
Jadakiss
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Quentin Tarantino
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Harder They Fall’: Inside the Very Real History of Jeymes Samuel’s All-Black Western

Before the opening credits of Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall” splash across the screen, outlaw Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has already murdered two people,  irrevocably changing a young boy’s life and setting the stage for an epic-scale shoot-em-up in the process. Set in the Old West, the Netflix feature has all the bells and whistles of a traditional Hollywood Western, but Samuel’s debut feature isn’t just a new spin on classics of the genre like “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” or “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.” This narrative is grounded in actual history. Samuel’s world is populated...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Griselda Series to Star Sofia Vergara as the Cocaine Godmother

Griselda Blanco's story has been told in numerous books, documentaries and exposés. Her story has also been told on screen in a TV movie Cocaine Godmother with Catherine Zeta-Jones taking on the role of the charismatic and deadly drug lord. Sofia Vergara is set to take a deep dive in the new Netflix limited series, Griselda. With the series consisting of six 50-minute episodes, it would seem they are going to tell Blanco's tale from the 80s to the 2000s.
TV SERIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Harder They Fall#Best Western#Film Industry#Westerners#Loki Rrb
IndieWire

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and Other New Movies on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Streaming has become more popular than ever, and while COVID restrictions have kept moviegoers mostly out of theaters for the last year, Amazon Prime makes watching new movies from home easy. The platform offers “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Cry Macho,” “Candyman,” and other movies recently in theaters. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, sign up today and enjoy a free 30-day trial...
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Harder They Fall’ on Netflix, a Spirited Neo-Western Starring a Fired-Up Jonathan Majors

Netflix movie The Harder They Fall is what you call a talentsplosion: Musician/filmmaker/Jay-Z associate Jeymes “The Bullitts” Samuel directs a Black Western starring Lovecraft Country breakout Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba and Regina King. It’s loosely a BOATS movie (Based On A True Story, of course y’know), plucking real-life outlaws from historical accounts and dropping them into a mashed-up fictional Old West revenge plot. Sounds like a can’t-miss formula for cinematic success, doesn’t it?
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Harder They Fall Review: Flashy Gunslingers Shoot to Thrill on Netflix

Old West outlaws riddle each other with bullets, beatdowns, and snappy one-liners in a highly stylized Afrocentric actioner. The Harder They Fall is a bloody revenge western with a star-studded cast of Hollywood's elite black actors. The film gives every character a chance to shine, but comes up short in establishing a substantive narrative. The lack of complexity isn't a deal killer as most westerns have paper-thin plots at best. The Harder They Fall successfully focuses on a pulp storyline where the talented ensemble and gritty violence keeps your attention rapt.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Patriot Ledger

On Netflix: Idris Elba, Regina King are outlaws in the Western 'The Harder They Fall'

I think it’s safe to say Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall” qualifies as Hollywood’s first hip-hop Western. And as such, the Netflix offering pretty much breaks all the rules in recounting a creaky revenge tale in which white faces are as sparse as Black ones were in the oeuvres of John Ford and Howard Hawks. And it’s pretty neat … if you can excuse the sloppy writing, affected acting and plethora of anachronisms populating the dialogue and otherwise thrilling soundtrack.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Benedict Cumberbatch on the Link Between Jane Campion and ‘Doctor Strange’

Over the past decade, one that has found Benedict Cumberbatch catapulting from global stardom as Sherlock Holmes to Doctor Strange, his personal edict has changed.  “It used to be just about challenging expectations and trying to do something unconventional to keep myself fresh, because of the amount of exposure I’ve had,” he said in a recent interview with IndieWire. “I didn’t want to keep turning up as fast-talking posh English people. That used to be the main driver. But now it’s much more about the people I get to work with.” One of those people is Jane Campion, the director of “The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Red Notice’ Premiere: Dwayne Johnson Boasts “This is the Biggest Event Netflix Has Ever Had”

With street closures, multiple security checkpoints, fan-filled bleachers and Ted Sarandos bobbing his head to beats from a nearby DJ all within the L.A. Live event complex, Wednesday night’s world premiere for Netflix’s Red Notice delivered a scene reminiscent of a major Hollywood award show like the Emmys. Or, you know, that other one. “This is the biggest carpet I have been to since the Oscars,” Gal Gadot told The Hollywood Reporter as she surveyed the upgraded surroundings designed to celebrate the reveal of the Rawson Marshall Thurber heist film that pairs her with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. “The Oscars...
MOVIES
imdb.com

John Farrow: the star Australian director who Hollywood forgot

A new documentary examines Mia Farrow’s father, a prolific film-maker from Marrickville with a backstory stranger than fiction. History has largely ignored John Farrow. Despite the Marrickville-born film-maker carving out a staggering body of work – directing about 50 features for major US studios and working with stars including John Wayne and Bette Davis – it’s as though he barely even existed, beyond his name appearing in credits.
MOVIES
Collider

Idris Elba and Regina King on ‘The Harder They Fall’ and Why They Loved Making a Black Western with Director Jeymes Samuel

With writer-director Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Idris Elba and Regina King about making the revenge-soaked Western. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the all-Black Western follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who rounds up his old gang to help him seek revenge when he discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago, is being released from prison. What’s cool and unique about the film is Samuel has gathered real people (like Rufus Buck, Cherokee Bill, Stagecoach Mary, and Jim Beckwourth) who lived in different times in the 19th century and brought them all together to tell his story. In addition, he got Shawn Carter, aka JAY-Z, and James Lassiter to produce the fantastic soundtrack. Trust me, you haven’t seen a Western like this before. The Harder They Fall also stars Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Damon Wayans Jr., and others.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Leonardo DiCaprio Set to Star as Jonestown Cult Leader Jim Jones in MGM-Backed Biopic

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to star as Jonestown cult leader Jim Jones in the upcoming feature film biopic “Jim Jones,” which Oscar-winner DiCaprio will also produce. An MGM representative confirmed the news to IndieWire that DiCaprio is in final negotiations to play the 1970s cult guru, who orchestrated the mass suicide that took place on November 18, 1978. Altogether, a total of 909 people died at the settlement, at the nearby airstrip in Port Kaituma, and at a Temple-run building in Georgetown, Guyana’s capital city. MGM scooped up rights to the film, which was penned by Scott Rosenberg, a writer on...
MOVIES
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio in Final Talks to Star in and Produce MGM’s ‘Jim Jones’ Movie

Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in MGM’s upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg, Variety has confirmed. Known as the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, Jones was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives. Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch. MGM secured a deal for the feature project in a preemptive situation, with DiCaprio also producing the project alongside Jennifer Davisson for their Appian Way production company. Rosenberg...
MOVIES
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy