Resolve Systems Launches Automation Exchange With Industry’s First Machine Learning-Based Recommendation Engine
Cloud library of over 5,000 pre-built IT automation components accelerates digital transformation by addressing the IT talent shortage. Resolve Systems, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, launched its intelligent Automation Exchange and machine learning-based Recommendation Engine. When used with Resolve’s IT automation platform Resolve Actions, these new tools accelerate customers’...aithority.com
Comments / 0