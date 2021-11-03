Former Memphis football player fatally shot in Oklahoma, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former University of Memphis and Austin Peay football player Nigel Brannon was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Oklahoma, according to police.

Brannon was inside a car “involved in some sort of illegal activity” that resulted in gunfire, reports said.

The Oklahoma City police responded to the shooting Monday near NW 113th & Penn Avenue.

A 22-year-old was arrested at the scene, police said.

Brannon was 21 years old.

Nigel Brannon (Memphis Tigers)

Police said his murder is the 80th in the area this year.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Brannon was a three-star offensive lineman for the UofM Tigers.

He transferred to Austin Peay at the end of his sophomore year.

While at Austin Peay, Brannon was arrested for aggravated assault and kidnapping, according to reports.

He was accused of holding a teammate against his will and threatening him with a knife. When the victim tried to leave, Brannon cut his neck and wrist, police said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.