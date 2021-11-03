CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

New LA County Vaccine Mandate To Take Effect Thursday

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Thursday, anyone entering bars, breweries, wineries,...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 105

Ingrid Finicle
8d ago

Or what? Then what? Enforced by who? Guess who forts the bill of an establishment is sued because of this? (HINT: Not the government). Businesses, stand tour ground. There is ZERO legality to this “Mandate”.

Reply(3)
42
ivermectan Jeivermectan Jenkins
8d ago

How many of those businesses will be able to survive without unvaccinated dollars? As more businesses fold, less tax revenue is produced to keep the city running. How is this a good idea? 🤷🏾‍♂️

Reply(8)
27
Miguel J Burnstein
7d ago

Next step for the Biden administration, call in the Nation Guard and load up all the unvaccinated people onto cattle cars, everyone knows the president of the United States 🇺🇸 of America loves trains 🚊 to concentration camps were you will be issued a uniform with a patch 🚫💉the only people who are exempt are people who have entered the country illegally to collect their 450,000 uS currency for separating them from the children they threw over the wall.

Reply(13)
20
CBS LA

Businesses Owners Struggle To Enforce LA’s Strict COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – Enforcing the City of Los Angeles’ vaccine mandate, requiring anyone visiting the indoor portion of a long list of business types to be fully vaccinated, has made some business owners feel like they’re caught in the middle and will pay the price if they don’t enforce the new rules. As new COVID mandates on both the city and county level have evolved, some businesses have seen physical clashes or verbal assaults. The owner of Blinkie’s Donuts provided CBSLA with video of a customer who became belligerent over the mask mandate. “We’ve had a few confrontations with this man,” Blinkie’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

‘Don’t get mad at us’: Bartenders worry about unruly customers, lost tips as L.A. vaccine proof mandate goes into effect

With Los Angeles County’s new COVID-19 vaccine proof requirements now in effect for bars and other venues, bartenders are faced with turning away paying customers and worrying about having to deal with unruly patrons. The county started requiring indoor bars, nightclubs, wineries and other venues to verify customers’ proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to let […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Starting Monday, City Of LA To Require Vaccine Proof At Many Indoor Businesses

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is already in effect for customers at many indoor businesses. But starting Monday, tougher, new rules take effect in the city. The ordinance is one of the strictest mandates of its kind in the nation, requiring all individuals eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to show proof of full vaccination at many indoor businesses. The rule will take effect Monday in city of LA indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment facilities, recreational facilities, personal care businesses, and some city buildings. Businesses will be able to accept a CDC vaccination card, a scan or photograph of the card on a mobile device, or a digital vaccination record issued by the state, city or healthcare provider.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

City Of LA Residents React To Upcoming Vaccine Mandate

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The city of Los Angeles’ new vaccine mandate will begin Monday, requiring customers to be vaccinated in order to patronize indoor businesses.  The ordinance, called SafePass L.A., is one of the strictest in the country requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination in order to enter indoor L.A. businesses such as restaurants, gyms, entertainment facilities, recreational facilities, personal care businesses and some city buildings. However, some businesses are worried about the reduction of business and the risk of more confrontations with agitated customers.  “This is impossible that the owner of a restaurant is going to tell a customer that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

L.A. Movie Theaters, Restaurants Will Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Starting Monday

On Monday, the city of Los Angeles will introduce SafePassLA, a vaccine verification program that will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for all patrons and employees to enter movie theaters, indoor restaurants and other businesses. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and photo ID became requirements on Thursday for indoor entry to bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries, nightclubs and lounges across L.A. county, which includes cities like Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Burbank. Along with restaurants and theaters, the L.A. city order that goes into effect Monday will include coffee shops, gyms, spas, nail salons, barbershops, shopping malls and entertainment and recreation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PBS NewsHour

Proof of vax required as strict mandate takes effect in LA

LOS ANGELES — Yoga studio owner David Gross felt relieved after Los Angeles passed a vaccine mandate that is among the strictest in the country, a measure taking effect Monday that requires proof of shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses from restaurants to shopping malls and theaters to nail and hair salons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Nightclub#Vaccinations
NBC News

Proof of vaccination required as mandate begins in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Yoga studio owner David Gross felt relieved after Los Angeles passed a vaccine mandate that is among the strictest in the country, a measure taking effect Monday that requires proof of shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses from restaurants to shopping malls and theaters to nail and hair salons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

A Guide To All The COVID Vaccine Mandates In L.A.

A slew of COVID-19 vaccine mandates have been ordered from an L.A. city, county, California state and even federal level. The L.A. city indoor vaccine mandate will fully go into effect on November 7 and may affect several Los Angeles businesses, while county orders are in full effect for certain indoor businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Here’s what counts as proof of COVID vaccination in L.A. County

As of Thursday, patrons entering any indoor bars, nightclubs or wineries in Los Angeles County will have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, according to a new health officer order. Previously, customers entering indoor areas of such venues including bars, lounges, nightclubs, breweries, wineries and distilleries were required to have at least one vaccine dose. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Vaccination Proof To Be Required In Businesses Across City And County Of LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Restaurants, cafes and other business owners were gearing up for the new vaccine verification rules that go into effect Thursday in Los Angeles County, along with vaccine verifications rules from the city of L.A. that go into effect next week as well. Customers hoping to enter bars, wineries, nightclubs, lounges, concert venues and sports arenas in L.A. County will now have to show proof of vaccination. Then, beginning on Monday, Nov. 8, a much more sweeping vaccination mandate will take effect in the city of L.A., where proof of full vaccination will be required to enter a long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County: Lifting Mask Requirements and Vaccinating Children 5 to 11

Los Angeles County Health Department provided this week the framework for lifting masking requirements at events and indoor establishments. For outdoor mega events involving more than 10,000 people, all of the following criteria need to be met before masking requirements are lifted:. L. A. County case rates must demonstrate three...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

New study predicts massive apartment rent hikes on the way for Ventura County

A new study paints a grim picture for renters in Ventura, and Los Angeles counties, with triple-digit rent hikes predicted. The University of Southern California Casden Economics Forecast says that by the third quarter of 2023, Ventura County rents will be $310 higher a month. It’s expected the average monthly rent in Ventura County will go from $2,300 to $2,600 monthly in the next two years.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

