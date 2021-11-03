New LA County Vaccine Mandate To Take Effect Thursday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is already in effect for customers at many indoor businesses. But starting Monday, tougher, new rules take effect in the city. The ordinance is one of the strictest mandates of its kind in the nation, requiring all individuals eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to show proof of full vaccination at many indoor businesses. The rule will take effect Monday in city of LA indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment facilities, recreational facilities, personal care businesses, and some city buildings. Businesses will be able to accept a CDC vaccination card, a scan or photograph of the card on a mobile device, or a digital vaccination record issued by the state, city or healthcare provider.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO