Indianapolis, IN

Granddaughter of FedEx shooting victim speaks with Angela Ganote as she searches for answers

 8 days ago

On Monday night, we heard from Sheila Hole for the first time in an exclusive interview with FOX59’s Angela Ganote . Hole, who is the mother of FedEx shooter Brandon Hole, said she tried to get her son help before he executed a mass shooting that killed eight people plus himself.

One of the victims was Amarajeet Kaur Johal, a grandmother and member of Indianapolis’ Sikh community.

Amarajeet’s granddaughter Komal Chohan also spoke to Angela about the shooting and its aftermath.

Chohan is a law student, studying in Michigan and raised questions about Indiana’s red flag law.

“If the purpose of the red flag law was to keep guns away from people that are harms to themselves and to others…how come the law did nothing?”

Chohan also shared how she felt about Brandon Hole’s mother. You can hear that in her full interview above.

