San Diego, CA

8 people injured, including a 3-year-old after a traffic collision in San Diego (San Diego, CA)

Nationwide Report
 8 days ago

On Tuesday afternoon, 8 people received injuries, including a 3-year-old following a traffic collision in San Diego.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident at the Fresheria restaurant in the 4600 block of Logan Avenue took place at around noon. The preliminary reports showed that a Mustang went through a red light in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of San Diego on Tuesday afternoon and broadsided another car that was then sent into a nearby restaurant, causing injuries to several people, including a 3-year-old.

8 people injured, including a 3-year-old after a traffic collision in San Diego

November 3, 2021

