CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Hackers Are Outsourcing Social Engineering to Bots

By Matthew Gault
Vice
Vice
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ve all gotten phone calls from someone trying to talk to us about our car’s extended warranty, even if we don’t own a car. But has a robot ever called you to try to get the...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
siliconangle.com

Social engineering attack on Robinhood affects 7M customers

Robinhood Markets Inc. has suffered a data breach, with the details of about 7 million customers stolen. The company said in a blog post that the “data security incident” was detected on Nov. 3 and involved an unauthorized third party obtaining access to personal information for a portion of customers. While not providing specific details, Robinhood said that the attack vector involved the third party socially engineering a customer support employee by phone and obtaining access to certain customer support systems.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outsourcing#Bots#Robot#Tiktok#Irl Skyrim
Mac Observer

Robinhood Data Breach Leaked Email Addresses From Social Engineering

Robinhood suffered a data breach recently through a social engineering attack on a customer support agent. At this time, we understand that the unauthorized party obtained a list of email addresses for approximately five million people, and full names for a different group of approximately two million people.
TECHNOLOGY
Vice

Discord Teases Getting Into Crypto and NFTs, People Big Mad

Internet users, generally speaking, tend to dislike design changes. Every new font change or interface color tweak is usually good for a day's tweet cycle as people get out their knives to eviscerate the shift, so you can imagine what the reaction might be like when the change involves cryptocurrency and NFTs.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

PrizeLogic Selects Cloudflare for Enhanced Bot Security

Provides PrizeLogic Clients Greater Security Against Malicious Bot Traffic. PrizeLogic, the leading incentivized engagement company whose clients include PepsiCo, Molson Coors, Lowe’s and Samsung, today announced the selection of Cloudflare to provide its industry leading bot management solutions for enhanced protection against undesirable and malicious Internet bot traffic. Marketing Technology...
SOFTWARE
lifewire.com

Voice Bots Are Coming for Your Passwords

You might want to be more careful who you talk to on the phone. Hackers are using sophisticated voice bots to steal passwords. The attackers are increasingly targeting the two-factor authentication codes (also known as 2FA) that are used to secure everything from Apple to Amazon accounts. "Voice bots are...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vice

Robinhood Hackers Accessed Internal Tool for Removing Account Security Features, Screenshots Show

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The hackers behind the recent breach of customer data from app-based broker Robinhood had access to an internal tool that presented them the option of tampering with user accounts, including removing specific users’ multi-factor authentication protections, according to screenshots of the tool obtained by Motherboard. Robinhood said that based on its investigation, the hackers did not make any changes to any customers’ accounts, however.
TECHNOLOGY
Vice

Top Google Result for NFT Marketplace OpenSea Was a Phishing Site

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Earlier this week, if you Googled “OpenSea” looking for the eponymous NFT marketplace, you might have found what looks like the site right at the top of Google. It turns out that result, which was a paid Google Ad placement, was actually a phishing site seemingly designed to steal victims’ digital wallets, Motherboard has found.
INTERNET
Vice

Discord Backs Off of Crypto After Entire Internet Yells at CEO

Earlier this week, Discord CEO Jason Citron posted a tweet teasing integration between the gaming-focused chat platform and Ethereum, setting off a total shitstorm. The discourse around cryptocurrencies and blockchain collectibles such as NFTs, many of which run on Ethereum, has become extremely heated as of late and it appeared to boil over with Citron's tweet. "Probably nothing," the CEO tweeted on Monday, captioning a screenshot showing Ethereum wallet integration with Discord. While crypto fans immediately cheered the tease, the response elsewhere was swift and brutal. People piled on to Citron's tweet, which garnered thousands of replies and quote-tweets, and many on social media promised to cancel their paid Discord Nitro subscriptions if the platform integrated crypto. The backlash gained so much steam that when Discord sent a notice to users offering a free month of Nitro upon signup to users this week, a viral tweet encouraged people not to take the offer up as they speculated it was cover for the disastrous response to Citron's crypto tweet.
MARKETS
Vice

Google Caught Hackers Using a Mac Zero-Day Against Hong Kong Users

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Google researchers caught hackers targeting users in Hong Kong exploiting what were at the time unknown vulnerabilities in Apple’s Mac operating system. According to the researchers, the attacks have the hallmarks of government-backed hackers.
TECHNOLOGY
okcheartandsoul.com

Delete Facebook—How To Quit Your Facebook Account Now

It appeared like Fb was doing one thing good, however the social community has simply given its 2 billion users another excuse to delete their accounts. At the beginning of this week, Fb announced it will not deploy controversial facial recognition know-how and promised it will delete the almost billion faces it had already collected.
INTERNET
Slate

Why Are Bots Buying Sneakers?

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. The bots aren’t just buying cool sneakers. They’re buying concert tickets. Tickets to basketball games and...
APPAREL
TechCrunch

Food for ‘bot

This was one of those weeks with a flurry of robotics news, and food was a constant theme through much of it. What strikes me about it is something that’s been apparent for anyone who has followed the space with any frequency — robots and automation have the potential to profoundly impact every stage of the process. That includes everything from how food is grown to how we consume it.
ELECTRONICS
MySanAntonio

4 Systems for Outsourcing Payroll

If you run a small business with a limited number of employees and resources, the first thing you might outsource is payroll. Payroll is a time-consuming part of doing business, but doing it properly is going to save you and your employees’ headaches during tax season. These days, outsourcing payroll is more and more common for businesses that simply don’t have time to do it themselves. There are payroll systems available that do everything from keeping track of hours worked to withholding taxes and calculating deductions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
VentureBeat

Report: 57% of all ecommerce cyberattacks are bot-driven

According to a 12-month analysis by Imperva Research Labs of cybersecurity risks impacting ecommerce, 57% of all attacks recorded on ecommerce websites were carried out by bots in 2021, compared to 33% for all other industries. The report reveals that the ecommerce industry remains a prime target for cybercrime. As...
RETAIL
theloadout.com

The best Discord bots

Hosting a Discord can be difficult. Having so many different people in one place is a recipe for… well, discord. But when you’re trying to stay professional, there are plenty of tools – and Discord bots – at your fingertips to keep your friend-ship sailing, and the conversation flowing. You...
TECHNOLOGY
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy