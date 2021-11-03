Hackers Are Outsourcing Social Engineering to Bots

Earlier this week, Discord CEO Jason Citron posted a tweet teasing integration between the gaming-focused chat platform and Ethereum, setting off a total shitstorm. The discourse around cryptocurrencies and blockchain collectibles such as NFTs, many of which run on Ethereum, has become extremely heated as of late and it appeared to boil over with Citron's tweet. "Probably nothing," the CEO tweeted on Monday, captioning a screenshot showing Ethereum wallet integration with Discord. While crypto fans immediately cheered the tease, the response elsewhere was swift and brutal. People piled on to Citron's tweet, which garnered thousands of replies and quote-tweets, and many on social media promised to cancel their paid Discord Nitro subscriptions if the platform integrated crypto. The backlash gained so much steam that when Discord sent a notice to users offering a free month of Nitro upon signup to users this week, a viral tweet encouraged people not to take the offer up as they speculated it was cover for the disastrous response to Citron's crypto tweet.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO