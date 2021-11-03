CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Demon Turf

By Zoey Handley
Destructoid
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think I fell into the ‘tude trap again. I see a platforming game with an interesting art style and a spunky red-headed demon, and I’m smitten. Demon Turf ticks off a lot of my boxes, at least in concept. Unfortunately, concept only takes you so far. Demon Turf...

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

Iowa State Daily

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Review

The hit anime: Demon Slayer has developed an Arcade-Style fighting Video Game. The game features unique and balanced combat, beautiful graphics and great boss fights. The game was developed by CyberConnect 2, the team behind the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm series. It has some similarities to storm but not many.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun “Dream Date”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Iruma and Ameri go on a date that Aremi has planned out meticulously, though naturally nothing goes to plan. After an unexpected and apparently unexplained break last week, we return to the Iruma show for the final two episodes of the second season. While last time focused on Iruma’s strengthened bond with his two closest friends, this further develops his relationship with Ameri, who is now fully on the attack in terms of getting him to like her the same way she does him. One of the advantages of this story being a bit more light hearted and comedic than the typical shonen story is that it can afford to spend some time on the romantic relationship building, which are often left by the wayside and not really acknowledge in any significant way until maybe the last chapter, when we find out who everyone ended up with no matter how little sense it makes. So, in this case, we get to see the Iruma and Ameri ship go for a bit of a sail, even if it seems like Iruma is not exactly on the same page at the moment. Sure, he likes Ameri quite a bit. They have a special connection with him translating romance manga, they both admire each others’ ambition and drive, and they just gel pretty dang well overall. They’d make a pretty good match.
COMICS
windowscentral.com

AndaSeat Dark Demon gaming chair review: Comfy and capable

Make no mistake: Gaming chairs are expensive business and for a lot of people, the cost will never be worth the reward. However, AndaSeat strikes a different balance with its products on occasion, thanks to somewhat frequent sales and ways to save. As such, under the right circumstances, the company's Dark Demon gaming chair can be worthy of consideration. That's because, while prices fluctuate, there is a constant factor with the Dark Demon: It's a good chair, plain and simple.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Game#Xbox One#Fabraz
nintendoeverything.com

Demon Turf Switch gameplay

Demon Turf is about to make its debut on Switch, and we now have some early gameplay. A video published today contains over 20 minutes of footage. In case you missed our previous coverage, here’s an overview of Demon Turf:. Have a look at the Demon Turf Switch gameplay in...
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon “Wielding the Tenseiga”

Sesshomaru hands the broken Tenseiga to a grieving Towa, leaving Setsuna’s fate in her hands. Will Towa be able to bring Setsuna back to life?. What a cliffhanger to end a season on! Luckily, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is back for its second season so the wait is over. Setsuna has died but there might be a way to bring her back. Sesshomaru gives her the Tenseiga which has the ability to bring back the dead but only once. It’s all up to whether Towa can wield the power or not, so no pressure!
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: “Demon Lords’ Banquet Walpurgis”

Overview: Clayman (John Bergmeier) accuses Rimuru (Brittany Karbowski) of breaking certain rules set forth by the Demon Lords at Walpurgis. Our Take: Whenever the anime opening is cut from an episode’s beginning minutes, you know you are in for a meaty affair that needs all the time a run time can spare. That very much pays off for this as Walpurgis meeting is called to order and sets Clayman apart from his Demon Lord brethren, by just showing just how much he doesn’t belong. Clayman’s display in making accusations against Rimuru and Carrion show just how much Cromwell’s criticisms hit the nail on the head as we see those brought to life in how pathetic he truly is. Especially with not only how undignified he is comparatively but how easy it is to poke holes in his narrative like Demon Lord Dagruel did so eloquently. Clayman’s fabrication is him putting on a skit that shows just how much of a complete joke everyone knew him to be, one that we are most certainly not laughing with but is funny as hell to watch nonetheless.
COMICS
culturedvultures.com

Demon Turf: Fredo Boss Fight Guide

You might look at Demon Turf and think it’s all about platforming and speedrunning, and while those two things are certainly true, you’ll also have to contend with bosses which aim to take you down a peg or two. With Demon Turf’s five bosses to defeat, you’ll certainly have your work cut out for you, but perhaps none will give you as much trouble as the first boss, Fredo. Here’s everything you need to know about how to take him down.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Demon Turf is a deceptively deep 3D platformer that N64 fans should love

The 3D platformer is dead, or so I've heard at least once a year since around the time of the GameCube's less than stellar sales performance. Nintendo, thanks to Mario, is so closely linked to the genre that any blip in its fortunes results in panic that the classic genre is close to extinction. In truth it never has been and it likely never will be.
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The World Ends With You: The Animation “Turf”

Neku starts to remember his death, and it makes him more suspicious of Joshua than ever. Meanwhile, the game grinds to a halt as Taboo Noise attacks Players and Reapers alike. Minamimoto is the prime suspect, but what does he have to gain?…. Our Take. This time around, it was...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Demon Turf: How To Find The Yooka-Laylee Cameo

Demon Turf is the latest game from Slime-San developers Fabraz and publisher Playtonic Friends. A 3D platformer, you control the demon Beebz who’s attempting to take on the mighty Demon King for the right to sit on the throne. Of course, you can’t do it alone, as you’ve got some friends to help you along the way, but if you’re looking to meet a couple of familiar faces in the form of Yooka-Laylee while roaming around the Underworld, we’ve got you covered.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Demon Turf and the Art of Self-Expression Through Movement

The thing about video games that has always fascinated me the most, elevating it past other media for me, was how the player is directly involved and has influence on how the game progresses. The players express themselves through the game’s mechanics! But the way that is handled is completely different depending on the genre. An adventure game lets the players express themselves through dialogue choices. A fighter lets the player express themselves through an intricate dance of button combinations and reactions. A racer lets the player express themselves through their choice of car and driving style. And a 3D Platformer lets the player express themselves through the simple act of movement.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Easy Modding Guide for FF7 Classic (November 2021)

- File size cut in half by removing now-redundant mods. - 7th Heaven mod manager no longer requires running an installer and is standalone. - Ninostyle chibi models updated with tons of new character models. - Satsuki Yatoshi upscaled backgrounds updated to V5 as featured on Dtoid's article. - Rotty's...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Check Out The First 24 Minutes Of Demon Turf On Switch

Wondering if you should dive into the wacky world of Demon Turf on Nintendo Switch?. Thanks to Handheld Players, you can now check out the first 24 minutes of the platforming adventure in action below. As reported previously, the game sees players in the shoes of Beebz – a young demon looking to take over her world!
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Cuphead has been adapted into a new tabletop dice game

Fans of the Studio MDHR’s Cuphead might be pleased to hear that the finger-gunning platformer has been adapted into a tabletop dice game by license-loving board game manufacturers The Op: USAopoly. Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game attempts to emulate the frenetic boss-battling action of the video game as players dish...
HOBBIES
Destructoid

Rogue Company Season 4 Pack is the next Epic Games Store freebie

Epic Games Store has announced the next free title heading to its digital storefront. As of November 11, all users can download the exclusive Season 4 Epic Pack for the bombastic multiplayer shooter Rogue Company free of charge. The pack contains all you need to get started in First Watch...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Killer7 is what you play when you’re in the mood for Killer7

Killer7 was a hell of a way to make a splash in North America. After over a decade of making games that would stay landlocked in his motherland, Suda51 (Suda Goichi) finally landed on our shores. Oh, it was love at first sight for me. When the Gamecube launched, Capcom...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Sega Mega Drive classic Gynoug set to return next week

Masaya’s release Gynoug is one of those titles where even if you don’t recognize the game, you most certainly recognize the boxart. But regardless of whether the classic 16-bit release triggers any particular memories, fans old and new will be able to experience its fantasy shmup action once again, with a brand new Gynoug re-release headed to modern PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles next week.
VIDEO GAMES

