A federal judge handed down her approval of the $626 Million settlement in the Flint Water Crisis, but many Flint residents are not happy. The settlement is thought to be the biggest in Michigan history, but don't let the word "settlement" fool you, this is far from over. Many Flint residents have already opted out of this mass settlement so they can go forward with their own lawsuit against the state.

FLINT, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO