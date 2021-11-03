CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Crews respond to dryer fire at Crown Reef resort

By Kaitlyn Luna
 8 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Fire crews are on scene after a dryer fire Wednesday morning at the Crown Reef resort on South Ocean Boulevard.

The dryer fire is under control at this time, according to Captain Jonathan Evans with MBFD.

Traffic is blocked on South Ocean Boulevard and people are asked to avoid the area while crews work. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

WBTW News13

Horry County teacher charged in deadly DUI crash resigns; district placed him on leave twice prior for alcohol-related incidents

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Schools (HCS) teacher recently charged with DUI in a deadly crash in Carolina Forest has resigned, according to documents obtained by News13. Through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, News13 has obtained documents from Michael Oerther’s employee file. In a letter signed on November 4, Oerther resigned, […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies raid alleged pill mill, seize Ecstasy, marijuana, other narcotics; 1 man arrested

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities took down what they called a major pill-manufacturing operation Tuesday in Florence, according to Sheriff TJ Joye’s office. Deputies arrested Michael Douglas Gotleib, 26, of Florence, and charged him with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, trafficking in MDMA or Ecstasy and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

United Way of Horry County looking for volunteers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — United Way of Horry County (UWHC) is looking for volunteers for their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, according to a news release. VITA is a free tax preparation and electronic filing service UWHC provides to residents. There are three sites this year in Conway, Myrtle Beach and Surfside. The […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

