Crews respond to dryer fire at Crown Reef resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Fire crews are on scene after a dryer fire Wednesday morning at the Crown Reef resort on South Ocean Boulevard.

The dryer fire is under control at this time, according to Captain Jonathan Evans with MBFD.

Traffic is blocked on South Ocean Boulevard and people are asked to avoid the area while crews work. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

