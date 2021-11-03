CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty Chicago cop fatally shoots another officer, sources say

By Nexstar Media Wire
counton2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WGN) — An off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot another off-duty officer Tuesday night, sources told WGN. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed one person was shot in a home in the Far Northwest...

www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

 

The Southern

Chicago cop fatally shot by his wife, also a cop, prosecutors say

An off-duty Chicago police officer threatened to shoot herself before a struggle for her gun left her husband, another off-duty officer, dead, prosecutors said in court Friday. Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting German Villasenor, 44, on Tuesday night at a home in the 8500...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

Chicago Cop Who Killed Dad Pleading for Help Was Nearly Fired in 2018

A Chicago cop who shot and killed a Black man who had called 911 to say he was the victim of a domestic violence incident had a history of drinking and had been recommended for termination by his superintendent years before. According to a redacted incident report released Wednesday by...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mother Of Murder Victim Shantieya Smith Continues Search For Answers Amid Conflicting Information About DNA Sample

CHICAGO (CBS) — New developments have emerged in a mystery we have been uncovering, where DNA from a murder has seemingly vanished. Last week, we brought you the story of Latonya Moore, who is getting the runaround regarding the 2018 murder of her daughter, Shantieya Smith. On Monday, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported that our questions may help the mother get some answers. Chicago Police told Le Mignot that the detective on the case said DNA evidence was resubmitted for further analysis. The Illinois State Police Crime Lab has no record of that having happened. Meanwhile, Moore said she called...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Jury awards $17M in deadly shooting by off-duty LAPD officer

A federal jury on Wednesday awarded $17 million to the parents of a mentally ill man who was shot in a Costco store by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer.The panel in Riverside ruled in a lawsuit filed against the city of LA and the former officer in the June 14, 2019, killing of 32-year-old Kenneth French “I am pleased with the verdict and hoping it brings some justice to the family,” Dale Galipo, an attorney for the family, told KNBC-TV.The jurors in the lawsuit trial concluded that Salvador Sanchez, a seven-year LAPD veteran, was acting within the scope...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FOX2Now

Off-duty Missouri officer shoots man who fired into bar crowd

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say an off-duty Northwoods police officer shot and critically injured a man who fired into a crowd outside a bar. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shootout happened late Thursday night outside The Other Place II bar, near ST. Louis Avenue and North 19th Street, when a 25-year-old man reportedly approached the crowd with a handgun.
MISSOURI STATE
US News and World Report

Prosecutors: Off-Duty Chicago Cop Shot at Thieves by Store

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged for allegedly shooting at car thieves while off duty in the busy parking lot of a suburban store. Oneta Sampson Carney, 58, appeared in court Sunday and faces a single count of reckless discharge of a firearm. A bond proffer identified her as an off-duty Chicago police officer. Carney was ordered held on $5,000 bail.
CHICAGO, IL
5 On Your Side

Off-duty Northwoods officer involved in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — Two men are in critical condition Friday morning after a suspect and an off-duty Northwoods officer exchanged gunfire in the city's St. Louis Place neighborhood. The shooting happened at around 11:19 p.m. Thursday at St. Louis Avenue and 19th Street. St. Louis Police Lt. Matthew Karnowski said there was a disturbance outside The Other Place Bar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Chicago Sun-Times

Off-duty police officer fatally shot in home near O’Hare

An off-duty Chicago Police officer was fatally shot inside a home near O’Hare Airport on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police. About 7:15 p.m., police and an ambulance responded to reports of a person shot in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, said fire spokesman Larry Langford. An off-duty officer, 44, who was shot in the body, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in “very critical condition,” Langford said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Quarrel over affair, struggle preceded fatal shooting of Chicago cop by his wife, also a cop, while both were off-duty in Northwest Side home, prosecutors say

An off-duty Chicago police officer threatened to shoot herself before a struggle for her gun left her husband, another off-duty officer, dead, prosecutors said in court Friday. Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting German Villasenor, 44, on Tuesday night at a home in the 8500 block of West Winona Street on the Far Northwest Side near O’Hare ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Officer Survives After Suspect Shoots Him In Lake Highlands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer is recovering after a suspect shot him in the hand the morning of Nov. 8. The suspect Roberto J. Morfin, 25 was arrested and will be charged with aggravated assault public servant. The injured officer remains in the hospital and is in stable condition. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia speaks to reporters after an officer was shot while responding to a burglary. (courtesy: DPD Facebook) “He sustained a serious injury to his hand, but he’s in stable condition. I spoke to him earlier, and he’s in good spirits,” said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. “He may need surgery as there was some bone that was hit. He’s just a very brave individual… he did an unbelievable job and we’re proud of him.” It happened at the Residents of North Highlands apartments in the 9800 block of Audelia Road. The officer was shot at four times after responding to a burglary in progress. He had confronted the suspect who was “banging and kicking on the door,” according to Chief Garcia. Only one of the four bullets struck the officer. The suspect then took off. Mesquite police joined the search and eventually caught the suspect. Roberto J. Morfin mugshot (Dallas PD)          
DALLAS, TX
nadignewspapers.com

Off-duty officer shoots husband cop in domestic related struggle

A city police officer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after she allegedly fatally shot her husband, who was also a cop, in an apparent domestic related incident at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at a home in the 8500 block of West Winona Street near Cumberland and Foster avenues, according to officials.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

NW Side Officer Was Trying To Stop Cop Wife From Shooting Herself When Gun Went Off, Prosecutors Say

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her husband, also an officer, had threatened to kill herself before the shooting, prosecutors said Friday. Jacqueline Villaseñor, 39, is charged with accidentally shooting her husband, German Villaseñor, 44, about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday inside the...
CHICAGO, IL

