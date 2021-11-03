CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 reasons the Carolina Panthers held firm at the 2021 trade deadline

By Dean Jones
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy did the Carolina Panthers hold firm and not strengthen the roster or acquire additional draft capital at the 2021 trade deadline?. The trade deadline came and went with relatively little movement from the Carolina Panthers. They did make one transaction during the day, bringing in former San Diego State quarterback...

catcrave.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
FanSided

Matt Rhule gives expected response to Cam Newton speculation

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule dodged the inevitable questions surrounding a potential return for Cam Newton without closing the door completely. With the expected news surrounding quarterback Sam Darnold heading to the reserve/injured list, the calls for the Carolina Panthers to patch things up with and re-sign Cam Newton are growing louder by the minute. The 2015 NFL MVP is clearly the best free-agent option available at this stage of the season, with his vaccination status now something any interested teams won’t see as a potential complication.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to make a significant move at the quarterback position. According to reports from NFL insiders Mike Garafolo and Joe Person, the NFC South franchise is expected to sign veteran QB Matt Barkley. This move is likely being made in conjunction with some recent injury...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
FanSided

4 reasons the Panthers must swallow their pride and re-sign Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers must swallow their pride and re-sign Cam Newton in the wake of quarterback Sam Darnold’s concussion in Week 8. Sam Darnold showed some signs of life against the No. 30 ranked Atlanta Falcons defense during a hugely important Week 8 win for the Carolina Panthers. However, the quarterback went out of the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion after taking a brutal hit near the goal line.
NFL
heraldsun.com

Five quarterbacks not named Deshaun Watson the Carolina Panthers could trade for

Sam Darnold’s play over the past four weeks of the season has not resembled that of a starting quarterback. He has eight turnovers in four games and has completed less than 60% of his passes. That won’t win games in the NFL and it hasn’t. The Panthers are 0-4 in their past four games and are in last place in the NFC South.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Released Veteran Running Back

The Carolina Panthers activated Christian McCaffrey off the injured reserve late last week, meaning they had one too many running backs by Monday morning. They’ve made a significant roster move, as a result. The Panthers announced on Monday afternoon that they’ve released veteran running back Royce Freeman. That least McCaffrey,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deadlines#Practice Squad#All Bad#Draft Picks#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Atlanta Falcons#The Los Angeles Rams
247Sports

Carolina Panthers reportedly sign Willie Snead

The Carolina Panthers are signing free agent wide receiver Willie Snead to their practice squad, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Snead was just cut by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers are hoping the signing of Snead gives them some much-needed depth...
NFL
chatsports.com

Panthers Remain Interested in Deshaun Watson Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

The Deshaun Watson rumors will continue to intensify as we inch closer to the NFL’s trade deadline. Jason La Canfora documents the latest chapter in the saga, and he notes that the Carolina Panthers remain interested in the Houston Texans quarterback. The Panthers acquired Sam Darnold this off-season, but he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
batonrougenews.net

Five things to watch as the Falcons host the Carolina Panthers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- In football, timing is everything. The same could be said about sports... or life in general... but I'm getting off topic. The Falcons face the Panthers at home on Sunday, and it's a game that comes at an opportune time for Atlanta, a team that sits at 3-3 on the season. The Falcons have won three of their last four games, and they're looking to extend a win streak to three games with a victory over Carolina on Sunday.
NFL
WBTV

Carolina Panthers finding their offensive identity at the right time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Run the ball and play good defense… a formula that is as old as the NFL itself, but it still works and may be what the Carolina Panthers need due to the injury situation facing the offense heading into week 9. The big question this week...
NFL
247Sports

Deshaun Watson trade talks: Carolina Panthers reportedly may include Christian McCaffrey in package deal

Carolina Panthers owner Dave Tepper is still interested in acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, despite recent reports to the contrary, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora. The Panthers remain engaged ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline and have not yet backed off from a deal that could include franchise running back Christian McCaffrey, he reports.
NFL
247Sports

Carolina Panthers activate Stephon Gilmore off IR

The Carolina Panthers activated Stephon Gilmore off IR today, setting up his expected team debut tomorrow against the Atlanta Falcons. Gilmore joined the roster in early October after a trade with the New England Patriots. The Patriots were initially expected to cut Gilmore, but rather than risk him going somewhere...
NFL
WSOC-TV

PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: DJ Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers makes a catch while being guarded by Erik Harris #23 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) (Mark Brown/Getty Images)
NFL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Jim Szoke: Turnovers Are Why the Panthers Fell to the Pats

The Panthers struggled to move the football in this one, totaling just 240 yards of total offense, including just 78 rushing yards on 23 carries. While the Panthers had their issues offensively, it wasn't as if the Patriots faired much better, as they finished the day with just 273 yards of total offense to their name and averaged just 4.6 yards per play to the Panthers 4.2 per play. As Jim Szoke, one of the voices of the Panther Radio Network explained, though, turnovers were the biggest difference in this one. "In a game like this, that's when the turnovers become so critical," Szoke told the Mac Attack on Monday morning. "Yesterday they (New England) had two, but the three we had were so egregious in terms of why they happened." The Panthers turned the football over three consecutive drives with back-to-back-to-back Sam Darnold interceptions, which resulted in ten points for the Patriots, seemingly putting the Panthers away late in the third quarter.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

180K+
Followers
370K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy