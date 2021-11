I was expecting to do an article this week before today about the winter leagues because the action in the Dominican kicked off four days ago. Then the rosters were released and the only player on the Pirates currently in action is Christian Bethancourt, who might not be with the Pirates much longer if he decides to become a free agent after spending 2021 in Indianapolis. That news was on top of one player (Carlos Campos) being on the Venezuelan league rosters. So this weekend recap is basically to tell you that not much is going on yet. We know the Dominican will get more interesting, and Puerto Rico will have some Pirates there playing, but we also know that Australia isn’t playing this year, so that will cut down on the overall information.

