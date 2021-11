As the NFL's leader in both touchdown passes and passing yards and the field general for a 6-2 team that is a prime Super Bowl contender, Tom Brady has to be on the short list of any 2021 MVP conversation. It's an award he has already won three times – which honestly seems a little low given what he has accomplished in his career – and also an award that has never been given to a player older than 37. Tom Brady, let's remember, is 44 years old. It's rather amazing.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO