ShowBiz Minute: Batali, DiCaprio, Gucci

swiowanewssource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMario Batali to face April trial in sexual misconduct case; Leonardo DiCaprio...

www.swiowanewssource.com

AOL Corp

Salma Hayek brings daughter Valentina, 14, to 'Eternals' premiere

Salma Hayek made the Eternals premiere a family night, bringing along daughter Valentina. It was a rare red carpet appearance for mother and daughter. The actress, 55, held the hand of the 14-year-old as they walked the press line and posed for photographers at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Bezos teases DiCaprio after gal pal Sanchez caught giving Leo eyes

Jeff Bezos teased legendary actor Leonardo DiCaprio Monday, after video surfaced of the. Amazon billionaire’s gal pal, Lauren Sanchez, giving the “Titanic” actor a star-struck look at a party. “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…” Bezos wrote Monday, alongside an image of Bezos leaning over a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bezos Jokes He’s Going To Show Leonardo DiCaprio A ‘Cliff’ After Talking Up His GF Lauren Sanchez

The Amazon founder didn’t take too kindly to a viral video of the ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ star chatting with his girlfriend, and he posted a hilarious response. Jeff Bezos had a hilarious reaction to a viral video of Leonardo DiCaprio talking to his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. The 57-year-old Amazon founder was responding to a viral video, shared by Barstool Sports, where the Titanic star was speaking to him and his girlfriend at an event, and Lauren seemed in awe of the 46-year-old actor. As Leo was walking away, the 51-year-old news anchor looked like she was walking with him, right as the video cut off.
CELEBRITIES
swiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: Baldwin, Pitt, CMAs

How live ammo got on set still a mystery in Baldwin shooting; California high court won't hear Brad Pitt divorce appeal; The CMA Awards will be a night of all-star collaboration. (Oct. 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
BALDWIN, IA
swiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: AMAs, Reynolds, King

Teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo leads AMA nominees for her debut; Ryan Reynolds: The goal is to take Wrexham to the Premier League; Regina King cements her career at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Oct. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio in Final Talks to Star in and Produce MGM’s ‘Jim Jones’ Movie

Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in MGM’s upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg, Variety has confirmed. Known as the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, Jones was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives. Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch. MGM secured a deal for the feature project in a preemptive situation, with DiCaprio also producing the project alongside Jennifer Davisson for their Appian Way production company. Rosenberg...
MOVIES
GQMagazine

Gucci Goes Hollywood

In one corner of Gucci’s afterparty for its Spring 22 runway show, Tyler, the Creator kneeled to the linoleum dancefloor and dropped his Gucci suitcase to the ground. At the bar stood Diane Keaton, wearing a coat from the Gucci-Balenciaga “hacking” and her signature Not-a-Regular-Mom hat. Olivia Wilde held court in the middle of the outdoor venue, not far off from Serena Williams. Elsewhere, Awkwafina and Natasha Lyonne snuck cigarettes. Everywhere you looked, you’d see another good explanation for Gucci designer Alessandro Michele planting his brand’s massive runway show in the center of Hollywood.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
swiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: Houston Festival, 'Squid Game,' Elliot

Potential lawsuits discussed following deaths at Travis Scott’s music festival; "Squid Game" creator confirms second season; Lizzo, Ciara join rapper-singer Missy Elliott as she gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Nov. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Leonardo DiCaprio dressed as a 100-year-old man for Halloween

Leonardo DiCaprio dressed up as a 100-year-old man for Halloween — and no one recognized him at a star-studded Beverly Hills, Calif., bash, we hear. A source told us that at billionaire Nicolas Berggruen’s Halloween bash at the former Hearst estate, which he bought last month for over $63 million, the Oscar winner attended incognito with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone.
CELEBRITIES
MovieMaker

Passing‘s Vision; the Cult of DiCaprio; House of Gucci Reactions

The making of Passing; Leonardo DiCaprio looks to play cult leader Jim Jones, House of Gucci first reactions are out. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. Out Today: Passing, about two Black women in the 1920s New York, one of whom is passing as white, is out today on Netflix. Here’s writer-director Rebecca Hall describing for us how she handled every stage of the production, from her very fast “brain vomit” first draft, to working with actors Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, to deciding the film belonged on Netflix. (It is also in theaters.)
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Reese Witherspoon Weighs In After Diane Keaton Mistakenly Thirsts After Her Son

Diane Keaton, star of stage, screen and Justin Bieber music videos, is one of the most delightfully bizarre celebrity follows on Instagram. On any given day, you can expect an unboxing video of her missing tooth, earnest golden retriever content, blurry mirror selfies or a collage of famous men in Hollywood who wouldn’t date her ― all of which exist alongside captions enthusiastically written with an active Caps Lock key.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Leonardo DiCaprio Set to Star as Jonestown Cult Leader Jim Jones in MGM-Backed Biopic

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to star as Jonestown cult leader Jim Jones in the upcoming feature film biopic “Jim Jones,” which Oscar-winner DiCaprio will also produce. An MGM representative confirmed the news to IndieWire that DiCaprio is in final negotiations to play the 1970s cult guru, who orchestrated the mass suicide that took place on November 18, 1978. Altogether, a total of 909 people died at the settlement, at the nearby airstrip in Port Kaituma, and at a Temple-run building in Georgetown, Guyana’s capital city. MGM scooped up rights to the film, which was penned by Scott Rosenberg, a writer on...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Closer Weekly

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Net Worth Makes Him King of the World! How Much the ‘Titanic’ Star Has Earned

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio transformed from a child star on TV on the shows Parenthood and Growing Pains and in films like This Boy’s Life and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? to becoming an acting legend whose films have grossed a collective $7.2 billion worldwide as of 2019. As of 2020, his net worth is a whopping $260 million. Here’s how he’s accrued such an incredible amount of money.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver ‘taste blood’ in new ‘House of Gucci’ teaser

It looked like love at first sight for Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci. The newest “House of Gucci” teaser shows how the Gucci fashion house head met his ex-wife at a nightclub. The quick 30-second spot features Driver, 37, and Gaga, 35, decked out in couture...
MOVIES
swiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: CMA Awards, CFDA, Harry & Meghan

Chris Stapleton takes six at CMA Awards, Combs wins top prize; Zendaya named Fashion Icon at CFDA Awards in New York; Duke and Duchess of Sussex headline veterans charity event. (Nov. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

Even the World’s Richest Man Is No Match for Leonardo DiCaprio

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 10th Art + Film gala took place last night, and it seemed every celebrity was in attendance. Of the nearly 700 guests, A-listers from Lil Nas X to Diane Keaton were there to honor the arts, celebrating the evening’s honorees — filmmaker Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley — plus the museum’s two new exhibitions, “The Obama Portraits Tour” and “Black American Portraits.”
BEAUTY & FASHION

