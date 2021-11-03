CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Times Ella Mai Gave Us Glamour On The Red Carpet

By Sharde Gillam
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BylNW_0clEj8OM00

Source: Anne Barson / Getty

Happy birthday to the beautiful and talented singer Ella Ma i ! Today (November 3) the “Boo-ed Up” songstress turns 27 years old and although she hasn’t even reached 30 yet, her music (and beauty) has already proven to be timeless.

From completely owning the summer of 2018 with “Boo-ed Up” and “Trip” to winning a Grammy and Billboard Music Award for the catchy tune, Ella Mai is a force to be reckoned with, giving us the best female anthems that make us want to fall in love. And as if being super talented wasn’t enough, the London-born entertainer is also quite fashionable and from her clothes to her hair, she’s always rocking and setting a trend that we love!

Whether she’s keeping it cute and casual for Instagram or getting super glammed up for a red carpet appearance or an award show, we’re loving Ella Mai’s chic style. So, in honor of the singer’s 27th birthday, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite looks from the singing queen and the top five times that Ella Mai was our fashion muse.

1. 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5nvg_0clEj8OM00
Source:Getty

Back in 2019, Ella Mai attendsed iHeartRadio Music Awards in this short, black, suit jacket dress that was everything and more. The dress featured ruffled sleeves and she paired the look with orange strappy heels to give it a nice contrast.

2. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhftT_0clEj8OM00 Source:Getty

For the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in February 2019, Ella looked stunning as she wore this beautiful navy gown with a long, glowing train. She wore her hair in a short, straight bob that was parted over to one side and looked elegant as she posed on the carpet ahead of the event.

3. The Recording Academy And Clive Davis’ 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DN2k0_0clEj8OM00
Source:Getty

Also in 2019, Ella Mai attends The Pre-Grammy Gala wearing this chic look. She rocked a bright orange coat, black high waisted slacks and a white shirt and looked incredibly stylish as she attended the big celebration.

4. 2019 BET Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPCZQ_0clEj8OM00 Source:Getty

At the 2019 BET Awards, Ella Mai accepted her award wearing this lime green monochromatic look that we’re still thinking about! She wore a lime green suit, matching lime green shirt and paired the look with square-framed lime green sunnies. Stunning!

5. 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vr5OF_0clEj8OM00 Source:Getty

The following year, the entertainer switched up her look for this sleek red gown with a thigh high split. Here, the singer wore matching red, strappy heels and minimal jewlery to let the dress shine in its own right.

