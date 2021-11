New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls Matchup Preview (10/28/21) Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference face off on Thursday, October 28, for the first time this season. The Knicks (3-1) will take on the Bulls (4-0) at the United Center to try and hand Chicago its first loss in the 2021-22 season. Both teams are towards the top of the conference standings and look as good as any other team in the NBA right now. With the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets looking much less terrifying than they were last season, the Eastern Conference is wide open momentarily.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO