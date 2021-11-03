CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BC-The Conversation for November 3, 10am, ADVISORY

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS:

-Veterans

-Kids’ vaccine doses

-PRIDE in small towns

STORIES:

COMMENTARY An expert on organic agriculture argues that the US is missing an economic and environmental opportunity by not working to scale up organic production. 888 words. By Kathleen Merrigan, Arizona State University

COMMENTARY How can nations prevent more pandemics like COVID-19? One priority is reducing the risk of diseases’ jumping from animals to humans. And that means understanding how human actions fuel that risk. 905 words. By Deborah Kochevar, Tufts University and Guilherme Werneck, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro

COMMENTARY LGBTQ life in popular media and conventional thinking is usually portrayed as happening only in major metro areas. Recent Pride events in rural America tell a different story of inclusion. 928 words. By Beck Banks, University of Oregon

COMMENTARY Vaccination campaigns like the ones that eventually eliminated polio and measles in the United States required decades of education and awareness in order to achieve herd immunity in the U.S. population. 607 words. By Rodney E. Rohde, Texas State University and Ryan McNamara, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

RELIGION For some military members, a hillside in California embodies the sacrifices of serving. 937 words. By Katrina Finkelstein, University of Tennessee and Derek H. Alderman, University of Tennessee

SCIENCE OR TECHNOLOGY First CDC signed off on a COVID-19 vaccine for adults, then teens. Now US children ages 5 to 11 are officially eligible for shots. Here’s the science on why each group needs to be considered separately. 938 words. By Brian Peppers, West Virginia University

COMMENTARY Some suggest women’s lack of competitiveness relative to men is one reason for the persistent gap between how much men and women earn. 629 words. By Mary L. Rigdon, University of Arizona

COMMENTARY The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s latest ranking indicates that the coronavirus and heightened awareness about racism made a difference, but not necessarily a lasting one. 875 words. By Shariq Siddiqui, IUPUI; David Campbell, Binghamton University, State University of New York, and Mirae Kim, George Mason University

COMMENTARY Six priorities could deliver energy breakthroughs at the Glasgow climate summit. The Biden administration just announced one, involving methane. 1127 words. By Dolf Gielen, Colorado School of Mines and Morgan Bazilian, Colorado School of Mines

COMMENTARY Not knowing how many posts people see on social media overall or where specific types of content get concentrated is keeping researchers in the dark about misinformation. 1373 words. By Ethan Zuckerman, University of Massachusetts Amherst

