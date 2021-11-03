CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell (36 points) guides Utah Jazz past Sacramento Kings

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e24EC_0clEioDi00

Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points, Mike Conley Jr. fired in 30 and the Utah Jazz toughened up in the clutch to pull away from the Sacramento Kings for a 119-113 win Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points while Rudy Gobert had another double-double with 20 rebounds and 12 points as the Jazz beat the Kings for the sixth straight time. It was also Utah’s sixth win in seven games overall this season.

Harrison Barnes put up 23 points to lead the Kings, who had all five starters ad two reserves score in double figures. Sacramento held a lead in the final five minutes after trailing for most of the first 3 1/2 quarters.

Conley gave Utah its biggest lead of the game, 100-91, with back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter.

Buddy Hield, who scored 19 off the Kings’ bench, answered with consecutive 3-pointers to cut the deficit to three.

Richaun Holmes gave Sacramento a 102-101 lead with 5:02 left, capping an 11-1 run.

Conley ended the Kings’ streak with his third trey of the quarter, and the Jazz took a 3-point lead with 4:05 left when Bogdanovic drained a deep shot following another Holmes bucket.

Related: NBA games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks and best bets

Gobert scored six points in the final 2 1/2 minutes as Utah extended its lead and held on for the victory.

The Jazz won despite a rough outing from reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson, who only scored two points on 1-of-13 shooting. He missed all 11 3-point attempts on a night when Utah only hit 29.2 percent from deep (14 of 48).

Conley came up big for the Jazz all night, including a late floater for a one-point lead at halftime and a 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds remaining in the third quarter for a three-point lead.

Davion Mitchell had 18 points of the Sacramento bench, and Holmes finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0IFH_0clEioDi00 Also Read:
NBA Power Rankings: Jazz clear top team, Celtics in disarray

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
slcdunk.com

Utah Jazz cruise past Houston Rockets to stay undefeated

The Utah Jazz improved their record to 4-0 for the young season with very little resistance. The result was not unexpected but it was still a little bit stunning to see the Jazz rollover the Rockets with such ease. It doesn’t seem like that long ago that Houston was a powerhouse in the Western Conference and a win felt like a major accomplishment. Utah took care of business in this game as they should and the encouraging thing about this game is that the Jazz looked like a team that is starting to gel & feel more comfortable with each other.
NBA
chatsports.com

The Utah Jazz have a (good) problem coming soon

The 2021-22 NBA season is still only in it’s infant stages. During this part of the year, every team plays with energy and heart, leading to fantastic games and jaw-dropping individual performances. For nearly every team in the league, these first few games have provided at least an inkling of promise or hope for the rest of their year. In a way, it's the honeymoon stage of the NBA season.
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

‘How ‘Bout This Jazz’ podcast: Donovan Mitchell scoring but wants to be more efficient for the Utah Jazz

After one full week of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Utah Jazz look like they haven’t missed a beat from last regular season. Rudy Gobert is still getting his double-doubles, Donovan Mitchell is still scoring points (and still taking a lot of shots to get them), and it seems like the team is showing a bit more toughness than last season. That being said, there are always things that can be worked on and improved.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell drops bold claim on being clutch performer after Jazz beat Bucks

After suffering their first defeat of the season to the Chicago Bulls, the Utah Jazz quickly regrouped and returned to the win column after outlasting the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks didn’t have Khris Middleton who joined Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Donte DiVincenzo on sickbay. But despite their depleted lineup, they didn’t easily budge. Luckily for Jazz fans, star Donovan Mitchell came through in the clutch with back-to-back baskets in the final two minutes.
NBA
KESQ

Mitchell, Conley power Jazz past Sacramento 119-113

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points and Mike Conley add a season-best 30 points, lifting the Utah Jazz to a 119-113 win over the Sacramento Kings. Conley scored 13, including three 3s, in the fourth quarter, and Rudy Gobert made six clutch free throws down the stretch to move Utah to 7-1 on the season. Gobert had 12 points, 20 rebounds and four blocked shots. Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 23 points and Buddy Hield had 19. Seven Sacramento players scored in double figures.
NBA
kslsports.com

Donovan Mitchell Sparks Jazz With Big Third Quarter Despite Tweaking Ankle

SALT LAKE CITY – Donovan Mitchell had a big third quarter for the Utah Jazz despite tweaking his ankle in the final seconds of the second quarter. The Jazz all-star scored 17 of his 31 points in the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. With under 40...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Richaun Holmes
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Mike Conley Jr.
Salt Lake Tribune

The Triple Team: Brilliant backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley power Jazz to win over Kings

Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 119-113 win over the Sacramento Kings from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. Man, Donovan Mitchell was good tonight: 36 points, eight rebounds, six assists, better defensive effort when he was on the floor. He played with energy, he played through injury, he played with the crowd. He attacked at the right times, and deferred at the right times. And even though it wasn’t his best shooting night, he still led the Jazz to a win.
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Works Bulls’ Alex Caruso For Nifty Bucket

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell worked hard for a nifty bucket while being defended by Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. The Bulls hosted the Jazz at the United Center on Saturday, October 30. With 3:23 remaining in the opening quarter, Mitchell dribbled back-and-forth working the defense...
NBA
chatsports.com

Jazz Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension with adidas Showcasing Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz and global sports and lifestyle brand adidas announced today a multi-year partnership extension, focusing on recreational basketball and community programs while connecting youth with Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. “The Jazz are very pleased to renew this partnership with adidas, one of the most globally recognized sports brands...
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz guard moves past legend on an all-time list

Utah Jazz great Mike Conley is dishing his way up the all-time assist list. There’s no telling how many more years remain in the career of third-year Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley. So there’s no telling how high the 15th-year pro will climb on the league’s list of all-time assist leaders now that he’s surpassed 5,000 for his career.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics
theScore

Clarkson's 30 points help Mitchell-less Jazz rout Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Clarkson was coming off one of his worst games. His teammates told him to keep shooting. That confidence sure paid off on a night when the Utah Jazz didn't have their leading scorer. Clarkson scored 30 points and the Jazz blew away the Atlanta Hawks in...
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

‘How ‘Bout This Jazz’ podcast: What do the Utah Jazz need from Donovan Mitchell when Mike Conley isn’t on the court?

The Utah Jazz’s regular season has started off like a pumpkin spice latte: hot, spicy and delicious. (OK, that was cheesy, but you know what I’m getting at.) This past week, the Jazz got wins over the Houston Rockets, the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, and a scrappy Sacramento Kings team. Utah did suffer its first loss, though, against the Chicago Bulls. Nevertheless, Quin Snyder’s team is looking good, overall, and now heads on a southeastern road trip starting in Atlanta on Thursday, with stops in Miami and Orlando over the weekend.
NBA
numberfire.com

Joe Ingles starting for Utah Thursday in place of injured Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz guard/forward Joe Ingles is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Donovan Mitchell is dealing with an ankle injury, and he's been ruled out of action for Thursday night's contest against Trae Young and Co. As a result, the veteran Ingles will be elevated into a starting role on the wing. Expect him there until Mitchell is ready to return.
NBA
thehivesports.com

Daily Dribble: Utah Jazz Dethrone Sacramento Kings

The Jazz defeated the Kings 119-113. To begin the game, the Jazz come out strong offensively, but not from beyond the arc. With seven minutes left in the first quarter, the Jazz led the Kings 12-10 despite not hitting a three-pointer. Donovan Mitchell came out aggressively at Davion Mitchell early on. The Jazz lead 33-29 at the end of the first quarter.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
SportsGrid

Donovan Mitchell Returns to Jazz Lineup After One-Game Absence

One game off was all that was needed for Donovan Mitchell to resolve his ankle injury. The Utah Jazz’s starting shooting guard returns to the lineup for Saturday night’s tilt against the Miami Heat. Greg Sylvander also confirmed that Royce O’Neale would be available for the Jazz. https://twitter.com/GregSylvander/status/1457107541448695814. Mitchell missed...
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz: 3 studs and 1 dud in home win vs Kings

The Utah Jazz defeated the Sacramento Kings last night for the second time in this young NBA season, 119-113. We’d previously written that the Jazz ought to take the Kings seriously: while that remains true, they’re officially halfway towards a season sweep of the beleaguered California franchise. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz advance to 6-1 in a season that continues to bolster their championship aspirations. Last night was not the cleanest victory that Salt Lake City’s finest are capable of: without spoiling the article, we’ll say that one increasingly ugly shooting slump continued.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy