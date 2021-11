Villarreal coach Unai Emery has announced today he is staying. Emery has spoken openly about his commitment to the club amid talk of an offer from Newcastle United. He said, "No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my squad, which is maximum and for me it is the most important thing.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO