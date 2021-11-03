CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Why It's a Great Time to Buy Pet Stocks

By Jeremy Bowman and Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uddw2_0clEiP6R00

The pet industry boomed during the pandemic, and that momentum should continue for the coming years. After all, new pet owners will have to continue to feed their furry friends, and spending on pets is set to grow because of a number of other tailwinds.

In this episode of Upgrade or Topgrade recorded on Oct. 15, Fool contributors Jeremy Bowman and Parkev Tatevosian and Millionacres editor Deidre Woollard discuss opportunities in the pet industry and which stocks are poised to benefit.

Deidre Woollard: I think one of the things that's fascinating about the pandemic trends -- and I've talked about this with real estate, migration, and certainly I've talked about it with retail, and e-commerce -- but the pet boom is crazy. People talked about COVID puppies and all of that. There are some interesting stats that really bear that out. Daily Upside ran a newsletter this week that got me thinking about this, because they had stats from the American Pet Products Association National Pet Owners Survey. Over 11 million new households picked up a new pet during the pandemic. The interesting thing is, that means that 70 percent of us now own a pet, up from 56 percent back in 1998. Do both of you have pets?

Jeremy Bowman: I do. I have a small dog.

Parkev Tatevosian: Me as well.

Woollard: All right. I'm a cat person, but OK, I can work with this [LAUGHTER]. I wanted to talk a little bit before we get started talking about Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and some of the others, just some amazing stats from that American Pet Products Survey. In 2020 we spent $103.6 billion on our pets, up from $97 billion in 2019 and $90.5 billion in 2018. When we think about these pet stocks and things like that, it's important to know where it breaks down. You think about all the things that we have, that we spend money on with our pet; pet food and treats, $42 billion. Supplies, over-the-counter medicine, pets themselves, that's another $22 billion. That current product sales, that's 31.4 billion. Then another $8 billion in other services like boarding, grooming, insurance, training, pet sitting, and walking. For this year, it'll be an estimated $109.6 billion, and $44 billion of that will be spent on pet food and treats. $23 billion on supplies and over-the-counter medicine. $32 billion on that caring product sales and then $9.7 billion in other services.

I think the other services sector is something that we're going to talk a lot about today, because one of the things that I noticed listening to the different earnings calls and investor day presentations is that there is as we move from the "work-from-home with our pets" environment to the "back to the office and our pets are home", what we spend and how we spend is going to be different. Especially now that we're maybe spending more on things like dog walking or grooming or things like that. The thing I find really interesting about the sector is there's so many different things that feed into the ways that we take care of our pets.

Bowman: Absolutely. Yes. You were talking about the work-from-home trend, I think one thing too that we forget about, we all got pets when we were forced into this social distancing time. But if you're working from home, it's going to make it a lot easier to have a pet, and you're probably going to want one to keep you company, maybe when you're just sitting on the couch, just typing on your computer or whatever. One thing I like about pet stocks is that there's so many tailwinds that the industry has, and I think that's a big one that we don't really even think about or haven't even been talking about that much.

Tatevosian: Great points Jeremy. I will just add to that. We did add a lot of pets during the pandemic. An interesting thing about that is, pets are a long-term commitment for most people. Even though the spending on pets increased just during the pandemic, pet parents are going to be spending on those pets for at least the next five, 10, maybe even 15 years. Food, materials, medication, a new bed maybe, all of those things are going to now be spent on all of those pets that we added just in this last year and a half.

Woollard: That's a really interesting point too, because when we talk about pets and the different stocks that we'll go through today, there's the life cycle of the pet. You have to think about it in some ways. It's a little bit like healthcare, because in the beginning when you get a pet, there's that initial spend. There's dog beds, or collars, all that stuff. First vet checks. Then it's kind of consistent over the years, and then toward the end of the pet's life you start spending more on healthcare, medicine, maybe prescribed food, which is a bigger business than I knew. Although my cat is actually on prescribed food, but that's because he's fat. But there's just more and more as the pet ages, and then if you bring in another one. It's this really interesting recurring revenue thing that the companies that we're going to talk about today have to have to tap into. The ways that they are doing it, is all slightly different and really interesting to me.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Petco Could Be a Surprise Winner in Pet Stocks

You might think of Petco (NASDAQ:WOOF) as a ho-hum, brick-and-mortar pet retailer, but the company is reinventing itself as a one-stop shop for pet owners. In this episode of "Upgrade or Topgrade," recorded on Oct. 15, Fool contributors Parkev Tatevosian and Jeremy Bowman and Millionacres Editor Deidre Woollard discuss Petco's changing business model and how it could help the company build a competitive advantage.
PET SERVICES
The Motley Fool

5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

High-yielding, but sustainable dividends, are the key to building a successful dividend portfolio. These five businesses benefit from long-term demand for their products. Strong fundamentals position each of them to grow, or at least maintain, their dividends. As an income investor, it is a delicate balancing act to construct a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Pet Industry#Topgrade#Millionacres#Covid#Daily Upside#Chwy
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Pets Are Great Companions!

In October, Steve Courts with A Little Help non-profit organization presented their monthly program on pets. Four panelists included Dr. Taylor Griffin, National Director for Pet Partners; Kate Elisha, Associate Director of Adoptions for Pawsco; Eileen Lambert, Director for Colorado Pet Pantry; & Leigh Ann Gerk, a pet loss, and grief counselor.
PETS
Thrive Global

5 Reasons Why Pets Are An Introvert’s Best Friend

You will come across many people who are animal lovers and share an amazing bond with their pets, especially introverts. Introverts don’t just have an amazing bond with their furry buddies, they are deeply attached and connected to them; for them, their pets are nothing less than their human family members. For an introvert, their pet is the silent companion who makes it easy for them to deal with the world with their soothing presence, one sticky kiss at a time.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pets
SPY

The Best Black Friday Pet Deals For Saving Big on Your Furry, Four-Legged Friends

Black Friday is almost here, a.k.a the ultimate day of savings where you can find discounts, deals and sales on almost anything you might want to buy for someone on your list. Whether you’re buying that giant new OLED smart TV your dad has been eyeing, that luxe weighted blanket for your mom, or any number of new tech gadgets for your siblings, Black Friday is almost guaranteed to bring about some sort of discount. The best Black Friday deals come in all shapes and sizes, for gift-ees of all types, including smaller, furrier ones. In the midst of all...
PET SERVICES
prima.co.uk

Aldi's sell-out velvet pet bed is back in stock

You have probably come across Aldi’s sell-out velvet scalloped chairs in its interior section before but did you realise they make them for pets to have a little seat too?. Earlier this year the retailer launched a range of chairs and beds for pets to match adult furniture and now the Grey Scalloped Pet Chair is back in stock.
PET SERVICES
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
Indy100

Ex-hotel worker reveals the one breakfast item you should never eat

A TikToker who claims to be a former hotel worker posted a viral video warning followers against eating continental breakfasts at hotels. Brandi Augustus, who goes by @brandiaugustus on the platform, spoke on why it’s best to avoid hotel breakfast in the video captioned, “Don’t eat the free breakfast!”. “I...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Man ‘buys food for just himself’ when his date forgot her money and TikTok is divided

A woman has described a date she had with a man who apparently only bought himself food because she didn’t bring any money and TikTok is divided. Posting on the social media platform, the woman filmed the table on the date – showing food on one side of the table and absolutely none on her side – with text on top which read: “On our first date I didn’t have money so he only bought himself food.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
138K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy