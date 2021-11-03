CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

AUDACIOUS Signs Term Sheet with Thailand-Based Golden Triangle Health to Drive Entry into the Asia-Pacific Cannabis Market

By Australis Capital Inc.
KPVI Newschannel 6
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrategic Partnership with NR Instant Produce Subsidiary, Golden Triangle Health to Manufacture and Market CBD and Hemp-Infused Product Lines in Thailand. Partnership to Benefit from Golden Triangle Health's Well-Established Distribution Networks in Thailand, Driving Strategic Entry into New Global Markets. LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Terry Booth,...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Asia Pacific Sourcing Market Driven By Cloud Services In Q3

IaaS and SaaS demand continues to climb to record highs, but managed services growth slows after strong second quarter. Record demand for cloud computing continued to drive Asia Pacific’s IT and business services market in the third quarter, even as growth in traditional managed services slowed from a strong second quarter, according to the latest state-of-the-industry report from Information Services Group a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
WORLD
Laredo Morning Times

'Drive My Car' Named Best Film at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

Japan’s Hamaguchi Ryusuke earned double honors on Thursday at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. His “Drive My Car” was named best film, while he shared the best screenplay award with the film’s co-writer Oe Takamasa. The 14th APSA ceremony was held at the Home of the Arts in Queensland, Australia...
MOVIES
lonelyplanet.com

The latest Thailand health and safety information

While much of the world was suffering from the pandemic, Thailand appeared to be relatively immune, with few transmissions and deaths. But this situation changed in the middle of 2021, when the Delta variant reached the country. Now, Thailand has suffered more than 1.9 million cases and over 19,000 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tradewind Finance Presents at World Trade Center Utah Webinar: Accessing Capital for International Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tradewind recently contributed at a webinar hosted by World Trade Center (WTC) Utah and the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce. The event, centered on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in Utah and beyond, discussed how to maneuver unwieldly capital restrictions to achieve business growth and success.
CREDITS & LOANS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
thedallasnews.net

Asia Pacific Region Accounts for More than 40% of the Global Continuous Ship Unloaders Market Share - FactMR Study

250 Pages Continuous Ship Unloader Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and...
INDUSTRY
irei.com

Industrial and logistics drives Asia Pacific real estate recovery in Q3 2021

Industrial and logistics proved the most resilient asset class in Asia Pacific during third quarter 2021, underpinned by strong demand for safety stock to guard against supply-chain disruptions and growing omnichannel requirements, according to CBRE. Despite ongoing supply-chain issues, third quarter 2021 net absorption in the logistics sector reached a...
ECONOMY
Financial Times

Call for entries: Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2022

For the first time, the Financial Times, Nikkei Asia and Statista, the German data provider, are compiling a list of Asia-Pacific companies that have achieved the greatest reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity. The aim is to highlight the businesses whose GHG emissions intensity — that is, emissions relative to...
ENVIRONMENT
Las Vegas Herald

Innovation-Based Discernment To Drive The Volumetric Pumps Market

The global Volumetric Pumps Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the "cloud computing nine" in the forecast period.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Market Competition#Asia Pacific#Strategic Partnership#Golden Triangle Health#Driving Strategic Entry#Cnw#Company#Gth#Nr Instant Produce#Nrf#Southeast Asian
Hotel Online

Profitability in Asia Pacific Hotel Markets Well Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

LONDON — November 2, 2021 — The hotel industries in seven key Asia Pacific markets reported profitability levels well below pre-pandemic levels, with only Beijing above 40% of the 2019 comparable, according to STR‘s September 2021 monthly P&L data release. Building on its launch in the U.S., STR now features...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Thailand
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
AFP

DoorDash takes aim at Europe with purchase of Wolt

DoorDash has added Europe to its menu with the purchase of Finland-based food delivery firm Wolt in an all-stock deal valued at $8.1 billion, the company announced Tuesday. San Francisco-based DoorDash's shares surged more than 19 percent, topping $229, in after-market trades following the announcement.
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as SoftBank Stock Soars; Bitcoin Touches Record High

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street that took the major indexes to record closing highs. Meanwhile, bitcoin touched a record high. Shares of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group soared 10.5% after the firm announced a plan to buy back up to one...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Cariuma Is Now B-Corp Certified + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 11, 2021: Cariuma is now a Best for the World B-Corp Certified brand. In a statement, Cariuma stated it is the first skateboarding shoe company to hold the certification. “Becoming a B Corp has been a goal for Cariuma since day one, a natural fit with our mission to spread positivity and reshape our industry through the best sustainable products and ethical practices while recovering and restoring the environment,” Cariuma co-founder David Python said in a statement. Cariuma, which was founded...
BUSINESS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Scott selects Canadian company as business liaison for international trade

(The Center Square) – With the Canadian border now open to the flow of tourists and goods, the governor announced a new liaison for Canadian companies seeking to do business in Vermont is in place. Gov. Phil Scott said in a news release he has selected CIDEP, a Montreal-based firm...
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

How to Invest in the Great North

Canada is a wealthy, stable country that’s one of the major trading partners of the U.S. and among the top countries in global trade. Its gross domestic product (GDP) is about $1.6 trillion as of 2021, and its economy has … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in the Great North appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Thailand allows quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travelers from 63 countries

Bangkok (Thailand), November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Thailand will allow fully vaccinated tourists from 63 low-risk countries to enter the country without quarantine from Monday, the media reported. On October 21, the government announced that from November 1, fully vaccinated travelers from 47 countries and territories will be allowed to enter Thailand...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

No, people who choose not to get vaccinated shouldn't have to pay for COVID care in hospital

When I went out in Melbourne for a coffee with a friend earlier this week, the waiter verified my vaccination status before allowing me to sit down. But for the unvaccinated in Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT, it’s a case of no clubbing, no coffee catch-ups, no movies. Many employers have even gone beyond the government-mandated minimum and required all staff to be vaccinated as part of ensuring a safe workplace. These mandates are designed to reduce the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and their consequences as Australia’s “lockdown states” open up. Introducing different rules for the vaccinated and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy