The deadly claws of a bird of prey are seen being carefully tied up in the exclusive first-look clip from upcoming coming-of-age adventure-drama The Falconer. The film, written and directed by Seanne Winslow (The Lego Movie) and Adam Sjoberg (Shake the Dust) is taking meetings at the American Film Market and is said to be the first-ever feature to be shot entirely in the Gulf state of Oman. Inspired by true events, The Falconer follows two best friends, Tariq, an Omani teenager, and Cai, a privileged Westerner, who conspire to steal animals from the zoo and sell them on the black market...

