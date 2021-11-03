CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

By Manali Bhade
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • Supply chain disruptions this year have been a bane but could be a potential boon for Coupa Software.
  • PagerDuty stands to benefit significantly from the rapid increase in spending on corporate digital transformation.

The U.S. equity market reached new highs in October 2021, after struggling in the previous month. Despite rising inflation, uncertainties about taxation policy, and ongoing labor shortages, investors have been quite optimistic about the third-quarter earnings season. Some investors find it unappealing to buy stocks when they are trading at such high levels. But a closer examination shows there are still a few fundamentally strong stocks that have seen sharp corrections in 2021 while riding on solid secular tailwinds, making them worthy of consideration.

If you've paid your bills, funded your emergency account, set aside something for retirement, and have some cash leftover, then using it to pick up shares of enterprise software player Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and digital operations management pioneer PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) just might be a smart move right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2d33_0clEhICn00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Coupa Software

Coupa Software's cloud-based software platform helps more than 2,000 corporate customers in business spend management (BSM) -- procurement, supply chain management, and finances. The company leverages the collective buying power of these clients to enable them to purchase goods and services from over 7 million suppliers on its platform at a discount. According to market research firm Gartner, Coupa is currently the clear market leader in the procure-to-pay software category. The company has also launched new products such as an end-to-end global payment platform called Coupa Pay and a marketplace for customers to purchase third-party solutions from other BSM players called Coupa App Marketplace.

Coupa Software has processed business spend transactions worth over $2.8 trillion. The company analyses the huge amount of data collected from these transactions with artificial intelligence algorithms, to help customers make faster and more effective real-time supply chain decisions. As more customers join Coupa's platform, the prescriptive algorithms become even stronger. This, in turn, results in a strong network effect.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending July 31), Coupa's revenue was up 42% year over year to $179 million, while calculated billings grew 49% year over year to $195 million. While not yet profitable, the company generated positive operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows of $41 million and $37 million, respectively.

Despite the company's many merits, Coupa's share price has declined by over 30% so far this year, mainly due to supply chain disruptions across the world. However, the ongoing chaos can prove to be an underappreciated opportunity for the company, considering that more corporate customers now want to de-risk their supply chains. With the company aiming to serve over 100,000 target customers for a target addressable market opportunity worth $94 billion, there is significant runway left for this stock with its $17.8 billion market capitalization.

2. PagerDuty

A pioneer in digital operations management, PagerDuty's software platform collects real-time data from all applications in a customer's digital ecosystem and then analyses it using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to identify pain points in business-critical systems. After identifying the potential problem, the platform tries to prevent a subsequent software outage or downtime through an automated response or by alerting concerned parties.

The company's platform can be integrated with over 600 third-party applications, making it capable of collecting data from a range of software systems. This broad proactive approach to digital operations management has enabled the company to win around 18,000 clients, with over 65% belonging to the Fortune 100 and over 45% belonging to the Fortune 500.

PagerDuty stands to benefit significantly from the rapid increase in spending on corporate digital transformation. According to IDC, global spending on digital transformation is expected to reach $6.8 trillion by 2023. PagerDuty estimates its total addressable market opportunity to be worth $36 billion.

The company's success in its cross-selling activities is evidenced by its total dollar-based net retention of 126% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending June 30, 2021). That means existing customers spent 26% more on PagerDuty's products. The company also reported a solid 95% renewal rate, highlighting the stickiness of its customer base.

PagerDuty also enjoys significant revenue visibility, considering that more than 98% of its total revenue is derived from subscriptions. The company's freemium pricing strategy has played a pivotal role in expanding its customer base. While the new customers start with the free version of the product, they eventually graduate into becoming paying customers. Currently, only 14% of the technology workers employed by PagerDuty's Fortune 100 clients are using the company's products. Hence, there remains a significant runway for further penetration even in the existing customer base.

PagerDuty is also seeing accelerated growth in its high-value customers, with the number of customers spending more than $1 million annually growing by 63% year over year in the second quarter. The number of customers spending more than $500,000 grew by 34% year over year, while those spending over $100,000 rose year over year by 36%. Bigger customers provide resilience to the company's business model, even in times of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty.

Since going public in April 2019, the company has reported 25%-plus year-over-year quarterly revenue growth. PagerDuty also has a stellar adjusted gross margin of over 84%. The company is not yet profitable. But the stock price is currently down by over 28% from its 52-week high. Hence, in the backdrop of this pullback, you should consider adding this company to your portfolio.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Cheap Stock

Brazilian fintech PagSeguro Digital is posting enormous growth. The company was recently set back by a new law capping revenue growth on one of its products. The rest of its business is chugging along nicely, and the company sees a hedge against the new law in its operations. A market...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Than Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Teladoc’s revenue and patient visits this year show it isn't a pandemic-only stock. Vertex plans to file for regulatory approval next year of a potentially game-changing blood disorder candidate. Etsy’s recent acquisitions should help it to expand its reach and grow in the coming years. A lot can happen in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy for 2022

Ayr Wellness is expanding and is looking to take advantage of new marijuana markets that will bolster its revenue in 2022. Although DraftKings is growing its mobile sports betting to more states, it has yet to reach half the U.S. population, despite its strong sales numbers. Legalization efforts in cannabis...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Software Systems#Stock Price#Digital#Pd#Gartner Coupa#Coupa Pay#Bsm#Coupa App Marketplace
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 4 companies are the best ways to invest in the metaverse

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he believes there are four standout stocks that investors should buy if they want to bet on the success of the so-called metaverse. The "Mad Money" host pointed to Facebook-parent Meta, Nvidia, Unity Software and Roblox. "Will younger people want a piece of this? I...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 High Growth Stocks That are Better Than Bitcoin

While many investors are excited about the prospects of Bitcoin, the high volatility of the cryptocurrency may make some investors hesitant. On the other hand, high growth stocks such as ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), and ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) offer the potential for strong gains with more reasonable volatility.When we started the year, it was cyclical stocks that were all the rage. Why not? The economy was bouncing back, and companies that thrive in that type of environment saw their share prices rise. However, growth stocks have come back in favor over the past few weeks. In fact, the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) is up 14.9% since October 4th. That compares extremely favorably to the S&P 500's 8.9% gain.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

Since March 16 of last year, the Nasdaq composite has been on a roll, up almost 130%, drawing investors seeking stocks to buy. Every time it seems like that run is over, the index keeps pushing through and continues to hit new record highs. Much of this growth started last year when pandemic-related restrictions led to work and learning from the home environment.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 23.92% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In UI: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.85 shares of Ubiquiti at the time with $100. This investment in UI would have produced an average annual return of 40.31%. Currently, Ubiquiti has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Amazon’s e-commerce and cloud businesses are both well-insulated from macro headwinds. Palo Alto provides an attractive balance of growth and value in the recession-resistant cybersecurity sector. TI’s shareholder-friendly practices enable it to generate consistent returns throughout economic downturns. Recessions, which tend to occur at least once every decade, can wreak...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

McDonald's brand recognition and franchise business model power its steady dividend growth. Visa's leadership in payment processing and its low payout ratio bode well for its dividend. Medtronic's ramped-up R&D should help it to maintain its status as a leader in medical devices. The biggest appeal of dividend investing is...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 10, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $10.12 billion before the opening bell. Performance Food shares fell 1% to $45.90 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global, Inc....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Affirm, SoFi stocks drop ahead of earnings

Wednesday afternoon marks an eventful period for financial-technology earnings, with Affirm Holdings Inc. , SoFi Technologies Inc. , and Marqeta Inc. due to report, and all three stocks are falling ahead of those results. Affirm shares are down nearly 13%, while SoFi shares are off more than 4%, and Marqeta shares are down more than 3%. Investors seem to have high expectations for fintech companies this reporting season, as Toast Inc. shares are getting burned despite a beat on headline metrics late Tuesday. Wednesday seems to be trending better for older-school fintech players, with shares of Mastercard Inc. up nearly 4% after the company delivered growth targets at its investor-day event that impressed at least one analyst. Shares of rival Visa Inc. [s; V] are up about 1% Wednesday.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

High-yielding, but sustainable dividends, are the key to building a successful dividend portfolio. These five businesses benefit from long-term demand for their products. Strong fundamentals position each of them to grow, or at least maintain, their dividends. As an income investor, it is a delicate balancing act to construct a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Coinbase Stock Crashed Today

Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) sank 8% on Wednesday after the digital-asset trading platform's third-quarter results fell short of investors' expectations. Coinbase's net revenue decreased by 41% sequentially to $1.3 billion. That was below Wall Street's estimates, which had called for revenue of roughly $1.6 billion. The cryptocurrency exchange's monthly...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 3 of the Biggest Stocks by 2035

Facebook's metaverse ambitions could unlock a new wave of growth for the company. Sea Limited is still growing at triple-digit percentage rates despite being worth over $190 billion. Electric vehicles are the future of mobility, and Tesla could have an even more dominant market position in 2035. History is proof...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Match Group is a conglomeration of online dating properties. Autodesk is a software company serving the architecture and engineering industries. Activision Blizzard is a large video game publisher. Since the Great Recession in 2007-09, high-growth technology stocks have done phenomenally well for investors. The best example of this comes from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Buy This Stock Before It Becomes a Dividend Aristocrat

Enterprise is just one year away from being a Dividend Aristocrat. Don't give it a thumbs down because it operates in the oil and natural gas sector. As the world's energy demand expands, this MLP has years of hefty cash flows ahead. A company achieves Dividend Aristocrat status by increasing...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500

Consumers' increased use of mobile data is a huge plus for Crown Castle. STORE Capital owns a diversified portfolio of service-oriented and manufacturing tenants. Prudential is a leading asset manager and insurer benefitting from steadily rising equity markets. A great thing about being an investor in the current era is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
138K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy