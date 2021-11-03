CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAPHIC-Asian equities see biggest foreign outflows in three months

By Gaurav Dogra
Reuters
Reuters
 Nov 3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Asian equities witnessed big outflows in October as concerns about China’s faltering economy and its property sector, and worries that major central banks might taper their stimulus measures, hit sentiment.

Last month, cross-border investors sold equities worth a net $6.05 billion in South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and India, which was the biggest since July, data from regional stock exchanges showed.

South Korea and Taiwan, where trade links with China are more concentrated, faced outflows of $3.23 billion and $2.05 billion respectively.

Indian and Vietnamese equities also faced outflows of $1.8 billion and $373 million, respectively.

“China’s slowing growth may translate to declining domestic demand and that may have a knock-on impact on economies in the region,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a Singapore-based market strategist at IG.

“Therefore, while there may be expectations for more policy support from Chinese authorities to boost growth, foreign flows may remain capped until there is greater clarity in that regard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Indonesia and Thailand saw cross-border inflows of $928 million and $471 million, respectively.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to announce the tapering of its $120 billion-a-month asset purchase programme in its policy statement at 1800 GMT, a move widely seen as marking a new chapter in the world’s policy response to COVID-19.

“A more hawkish Fed at a time when China is in an economic slump is a poor combination for EM,” Nomura said in a report.

Also, data showed Asian firms’ earnings results have lagged global peers in the on-going September-quarter earnings.

According to Refinitiv Eikon data, 52% of the Asian companies that have reported so far have missed their consensus earnings forecasts for the third quarter, compared with a global average of 41%.

“Amid slowing growth and rising cost inflation, the earnings revision cycle appears to be turning down for a number of sectors,” said Jessica Tea, a Senior Investment Specialist at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

“In China, a number of names, mostly the heavily-weighted names in the e-commerce space, are seeing down revisions amid further regulatory scrutiny.”

Related
AFP

US markets fall as inflation concerns rise

US stock markets retreated further on Wednesday as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors, but European equities mostly rose and bitcoin reached a new record -- temporarily. Gold, silver and Bitcoin all gained initially as investors flooded into assets viewed as a hedge against the corrosive effect of inflation on their savings, but later retreated.
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats from record high as inflation spooks investors

TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as investors worried that accelerating inflation could lead to central banks raising interest rates more rapidly than expected, with the index pulling back from a record high the day before. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended...
STOCKS
Reuters

China's factory inflation hits 26-year high as power crunch bites

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's factory gate inflation hit a 26-year high in October as coal prices soared amid a power crunch in the country's industrial heartland, further squeezing profit margins for producers and heightening stagflation concerns. The producer price index (PPI) climbed 13.5% from a year earlier, faster...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Asian foreign exchange falls on strong US dollar, Philippines leads stocks lower

BENGALURU (Nov 11): Philippine and South Korean stocks led most emerging Asian equity markets lower on Thursday (Nov 11) as high inflation data from the US stoked fears of policy tightening, while a strong US dollar kept the region's currencies on the backfoot. The South Korean won eased 0.4% to...
WORLD
SmartAsset

Land of the Rising Stocks: How to Invest in Japan

The Japanese economy is the third-largest in the world, trailing only the United States and China. A market that size is one that many investors, understandably, don’t want to ignore. Here’s an overview of the Japanese stock market, as well … Continue reading → The post Land of the Rising Stocks: How to Invest in Japan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. natgas rises on forecasts for higher demand

Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ticked up on Thursday, regaining some ground from a slide to a seven-week low in the prior session, helped by forecasts for higher demand and a smaller-than-usual addition to inventories. Front-month gas futures were up 4.4 cents, or 0.9%, at $4.924 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:01 a.m. EST (1401 GMT). Data provider Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 96.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 104.1 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. "Yesterday's low injection number was marginally friendly as it reflects the market is still pretty tight, so Mother Nature is going to tell us which way this market is going to go next," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial Inc. Refinitiv forecast that the weather over the next two weeks would be in line with seasonally lower temperatures, with 284 heating degree days (HDDs), compared with a 30-year average of 286 HDDs for the period. HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius). Thursday’s HDD estimate is higher than the prior day’s, adding further support to prices. U.S. gas stocks increased last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, but the build was smaller than usual for this time of year and was less than forecast. In October, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months, but overseas prices rose by much more because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production. Despite recent declines, gas prices in Europe and Asia were still trading about five times higher than in the United States. Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 96.1 bcfd so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Nov 5 Oct 29 Nov 5 average (Actual) (Actual) Nov 5 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 7 63 2 25 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,618 3,611 3,926 3,737 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -3.2% -2.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 4.93 4.88 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 24.33 22.25 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 31.14 31.76 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 284 271 211 271 286 U.S. GFS CDDs 10 8 22 12 11 U.S. GFS TDDs 294 279 233 283 297 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.4 96.2 96.4 89.2 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.7 7.9 8.0 7.1 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.1 104.1 104.4 96.3 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 3.0 3.0 2.5 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.4 5.7 5.6 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 10.8 11.2 11.3 10.5 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.4 9.4 11.8 9.1 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.0 13.3 17.7 13.0 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 27.7 25.2 24.0 25.5 24.5 U.S. Industrial 23.0 22.5 23.4 22.7 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.1 77.4 84.0 77.3 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 98.8 96.9 104.1 95.9 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Nov 12 Nov 5 Oct 29 Oct 22 Oct 15 Wind 9 14 11 12 Solar 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 3 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 40 38 38 38 Coal 19 18 19 21 Nuclear 19 19 19 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.56 5.08 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.74 4.04 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.00 6.18 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.67 4.07 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.41 4.59 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.03 4.59 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.60 6.79 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.80 4.23 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 48.00 51.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 30.75 41.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 54.50 38.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 49.10 58.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 63.25 66.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 69.50 68.25 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
TRAFFIC
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high as miners track bullion rally

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index surged to a record high at open on Thursday, as miners rose on the back of stronger gold prices. At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 118.79 points, or 0.6%, at 21,602.12. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Arpan Varghese)
STOCKS
Reuters

Biden, China's Xi expected to meet virtually on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual summit on Monday, sources told Reuters on Thursday, amid tensions over trade, human rights and military activities. Washington and Beijing have been sparring on issues from the origins of the...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar climbs after hot U.S. inflation; euro dips

* Dollar index, dollar/euro at near 16-month highs * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds commentary, adds byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Tommy Wilkes and Sinéad Carew LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to almost 16-month highs against the euro and other currencies on Thursday, after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in 30 years encouraged bets on interest rate hikes. Wednesday's data showed that U.S. consumer prices grew last month at their fastest annual pace since 1990, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will have to respond by lifting interest rates faster than expected as traders question the central bank's stance that the current spate of high inflation is transitory. While the U.S. bond market was closed for the Veterans Day holiday, the dollar index still looked set for its second straight day of gains so far touching its highest level since July 23 2020. It was last up 0.19% at $95.003. The euro was down 0.07% at $1.1468 after hitting $1.1454 its lowest since July 21 2020. "It feels like we're still trading the repercussions of the CPI," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York. "The path of least resistance in the short term appears to be dollar higher .. Stronger inflation weakens the transitory narrative which means the Fed might need to tighten sooner." Sterling was down 0.03% at $1.3396 after earlier hitting $1.33650, its lowest level since Dec. 2020. Data showing Britain's economy lagging rivals in the July-September period did little to help. The greenback was last up 0.01% against Japan's yen and traded a range of 113.81 yen to 114.15 during the session after the dollar rose sharply against the yen on Wednesday. "The hawkish repricing of Fed policy expectations has reinforced the U.S. dollar's upward momentum from the previous week in which it had already benefited from the other G10 central banks pushing back against rate hike expectations outside of the U.S," said Lee Hardman, currencies analyst at MUFG. Emerging market (EM) currencies had also suffered from the dollar's broad rise on Wednesday and earlier in Thursday's session but MSCI's EM currencies index was last up 0.07%. The Australian and New Zealand dollars slipped, pulled lower by the jump in the U.S. dollar. The Aussie 0.28% to $0.7305 fell half a percent to a one-month low of $0.7287 and New Zealand's Kiwi dropped 0.4% to $0.7034. Elsewhere, Turkey's lira tumbled to a new record low of 9.975 to the dollar after the U.S. inflation reading and as expectations grow Turkey will cut rates again soon. In crypto currencies, bitcoin was up 0.48% at $65,229.81 after hitting a $69,000 intraday record on Wednesday. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:52AM (1452 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 95.0030 94.8340 +0.19% 5.581% +95.1010 +94.8240 Euro/Dollar $1.1468 $1.1477 -0.07% -6.13% +$1.1488 +$1.1454 Dollar/Yen 113.9150 113.9000 +0.01% +10.24% +114.1550 +113.8100 Euro/Yen 130.64 130.72 -0.06% +2.93% +130.9900 +130.4500 Dollar/Swiss 0.9218 0.9182 +0.40% +4.20% +0.9224 +0.9180 Sterling/Dollar $1.3396 $1.3402 -0.03% -1.93% +$1.3432 +$1.3365 Dollar/Canadian 1.2585 1.2499 +0.69% -1.17% +1.2587 +1.2472 Aussie/Dollar $0.7305 $0.7326 -0.28% -5.03% +$0.7341 +$0.7287 Euro/Swiss 1.0570 1.0538 +0.30% -2.19% +1.0572 +1.0536 Euro/Sterling 0.8560 0.8559 +0.01% -4.22% +0.8574 +0.8543 NZ $0.7034 $0.7058 -0.40% -2.10% +$0.7071 +$0.7013 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6730 8.6450 +0.70% +1.38% +8.7065 +8.6365 Euro/Norway 9.9464 9.9276 +0.19% -4.97% +9.9765 +9.9101 Dollar/Sweden 8.7059 8.6992 -0.06% +6.22% +8.7338 +8.6868 Euro/Sweden 9.9846 9.9902 -0.06% -0.91% +10.0101 +9.9633 (Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Saikat Chatterjee in London, Editing by Timothy Heritage, Mark Potter and Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
Reuters

S&P 500, Nasdaq rise after inflation-led rout; Disney weighs on Dow

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded on Thursday from two days of inflation-driven selloff, but losses in Walt Disney due to slowing subscriber growth in its streaming video service weighed on the Dow. A record-breaking rally in Wall Street's main indexes had come to an end...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold eases as dollar strengthens; focus shifts to U.S. CPI data

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,824.90 per ounce by 0535 GMT, after recording its highest since Sept. 3 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,828.40. Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, with investors looking forward to key U.S. inflation data that could have a bearing on the Federal Reserve's next policy move.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Stocks Slip, Dollar Gains as US CPI Sparks Tightening Fears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stock markets edged lower and the dollar gained on Wednesday after U.S. consumer inflation surged to its highest since 1990, raising concerns the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner than expected. Gold prices hit a five-month high as the Labor Department...
STOCKS
