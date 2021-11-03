CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

The 4 Top Reasons I Prefer Owning to Renting

By Christy Bieber
 8 days ago
Image source: Getty Images

Homeownership is better for me for several key reasons -- but it's not right for everyone.

Purchasing a home was always one of my major life goals, and I bought a house as soon as I was financially ready. Now that I'm a property owner, I'm even more convinced that this was the right move for me.

Here are four big reasons I prefer owning my house to renting a place.

1. I can't rent the type of house I want

It's very important to me that I have land around my house, because I have dogs and I like to garden. With children and a large extended family who likes to visit, I also need plenty of space indoors. And I work from home, so I need a house where it's comfortable to do my daily tasks.

Renting a house that meets all of my specifications would be almost impossible, since the types of properties I'm interested in don't often come up for rent. But by buying, I can get exactly the type of house and lot that makes me happy.

2. Homeownership helps me build wealth

Each time I pay my mortgage, I acquire more equity in my home. My house is a valuable asset that becomes worth more over time as the property value grows, I pay down more of the debt, and the bank's ownership interest shrinks.

Eventually, I'll own my house outright, which will be worth quite a bit. I can sell it if I want to, and put the money into my retirement account. Or I can stay put and live mortgage-free as a senior. In either scenario, my house will make me more financially secure because it's served as a wealth-building tool.

3. I can claim tax breaks for homeownership

Because I itemize when I file my taxes, I'm able to claim a tax deduction for the mortgage interest I pay, as well as for my property taxes.

This helps reduce my taxable income -- and these are some of the few deductions I qualify for, so they provide some options for tax savings. My house doesn't cost me as much because the government's tax benefits subsidize some of the expenses.

4. I can put my stamp on my home

FInally, I can personalize my home in ways I never could if I was a renter. I've done a lot of gardening, and my yard has many established plants and trees I wouldn't want to risk leaving behind if I was a renter. I've also painted and tiled to my taste, doing fun things like putting in a dog bath with tiles that have pictures of my pups.

None of these things would be options if I rented my space. Since owning my home makes me happy and helps me improve my financial situation, it's a win-win.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

The Ascent's in-house mortgages expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!). Click here to learn more and see your rate. While it doesn't influence our opinions of products, we do receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We're on your side, always. See The Ascent's full advertiser disclosure here.

Community Policy