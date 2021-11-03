CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAE, IRENA launch global platform to accelerate renewable energy projects -WAM

By Reuters Staff
 8 days ago

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has launched a global platform that aims to accelerate renewable energy projects, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development will become the first strategic partner in the platform, providing $400 million to help it raise at least $1 billion dollars.

The platform, launched during the COP26 U.N. climate conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow, aims to provide the financing needed to generate 1.5 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030, the news agency added.

