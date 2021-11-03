CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

UPS planning to hire 1,000 seasonal employees in Oklahoma City

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AssMH_0clEgTQ500

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are in need of a job, UPS says it is looking to hire at least 1,000 seasonal employees in the Oklahoma City area.

The company is hosting the ‘UPS Brown Friday’ hiring event from Thursday through Saturday. Nationally, the company plans to hire 60,000 employees.

Tow truck driver struck by hit-and-run driver in southeast Oklahoma City speaks out for first time

“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Darrell Ford. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs through Saturday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.”

To learn more about the hiring event in Oklahoma City and the jobs available, visit the UPS website.

Those who are unable to attend a hiring fair can still apply easily online, at UPSjobs.com .

Trial begins for owner of 2 pit bulls that mauled 82-year-old woman to death in Oklahoma City

Full- and part-time seasonal positions are an entry point for permanent employment at UPS.

UPS is also offering current employees $200 for every eligible employee referral they submit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
KFOR

Oklahoma Natural Gas proposes $1,300 opt-out fee

Customers could see a small spike in their monthly bill to pay for gas they already used during the Artic blast in February if a proposal from Oklahoma Natural Gas is approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, or they can bail out with a lump sum if they want to cut off services.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ups#Ups Brown#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

KFOR

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy