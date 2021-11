The Newcastle fan who collapsed on the terraces during the club’s Premier League match against Tottenham was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.Medics in the crowd rushed to help the elderly supporter, later named as Alan Smith, after he suffered a cardiac arrest at St. James’ Park on 17 October.Players from both Newcastle and Spurs were praised for alerting referee Andre Marriner, who stopped the game.That allowed a defibrillator to be used after Accident and Emergency consultant Dr Tom Prichard – a fan close by – had performed CPR and used the defibrillator before paramedics arrived.In a statement from Newcastle which provided an update on...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO