Rochester, NH

‘I am taking you for a walk’: Rochester PD investigating attempted kidnapping

By Boston 25 News Staff
 8 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Police in a small New Hampshire town want you to take a good look at one woman. Police say they got a 911 call on Tuesday afternoon saying she tried to abduct a 5-year-old boy.

“The call involved a stranger, a female walking up to a 5-year-old at the playground…kind of touching him on the head and bringing his head close to her chest and stomach,” said Capt. Todd Pinkham of the Rochester, New Hampshire Police Department. "

Police said, fortunately, the boy’s fine because his brother ran to the rescue.

“She started to walk away calmly with the juvenile, at which point his 8-year-old brother saw what was happening and started to intervene. That got the mother’s attention who then came over and confronted the female as well,” Capt. Pinkham said.

The woman who police believe is in her mid-50′s to early-60′s simply walked away, got into a black SUV and drove off. Police say that SUV resembles a Chevy Equinox.

Parents on the common Wednesday had already alerted their kids to what happened.

“I told them to be careful of strangers and if anyone comes up to them you don’t know they need to ask them the password – we have a password that we use,” said Tracy Young, a mother from Rochester.

“I couldn’t even imagine. But I am glad they were there to see that because that could have been very bad,” Young said.

While police search for the woman, they remind parents to always keep their kids close.

“Parents should always keep an eye on their children when they’re out playing. Make sure they’re in close proximity to them and don’t lose sight of them,” Capt. Pinkham said.

Comments / 9

I like shiny shit
8d ago

I would have tackled her, if she did that with my kid. I probably would have punched her in the face a few times. She would have left in a black & white 🚓

Reply(1)
4
_603_
7d ago

Mama Bear would have been in full force. Glad the older sibling was able to intervene, but how scary is that... Wow. I hope she's found so she can't attempt this again!

Reply
2
Leah Weyant
7d ago

Why did no one hold her there until the police got there? plate number?? She wouldn't have been able to walk away if I saw this!

Reply
2
 

