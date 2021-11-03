‘I am taking you for a walk’: Rochester PD investigating attempted kidnapping

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Police in a small New Hampshire town want you to take a good look at one woman. Police say they got a 911 call on Tuesday afternoon saying she tried to abduct a 5-year-old boy.

“The call involved a stranger, a female walking up to a 5-year-old at the playground…kind of touching him on the head and bringing his head close to her chest and stomach,” said Capt. Todd Pinkham of the Rochester, New Hampshire Police Department. "

Police said, fortunately, the boy’s fine because his brother ran to the rescue.

“She started to walk away calmly with the juvenile, at which point his 8-year-old brother saw what was happening and started to intervene. That got the mother’s attention who then came over and confronted the female as well,” Capt. Pinkham said.

The woman who police believe is in her mid-50′s to early-60′s simply walked away, got into a black SUV and drove off. Police say that SUV resembles a Chevy Equinox.

Parents on the common Wednesday had already alerted their kids to what happened.

“I told them to be careful of strangers and if anyone comes up to them you don’t know they need to ask them the password – we have a password that we use,” said Tracy Young, a mother from Rochester.

“I couldn’t even imagine. But I am glad they were there to see that because that could have been very bad,” Young said.

While police search for the woman, they remind parents to always keep their kids close.

“Parents should always keep an eye on their children when they’re out playing. Make sure they’re in close proximity to them and don’t lose sight of them,” Capt. Pinkham said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group