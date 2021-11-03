CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid 'Has Made It Clear Her Daughter Needs Her Dad' Zayn Malik After Yolanda Argument: Source

By Brianne Tracy
People
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGigi Hadid is not planning to cut off her ex Zayn Malik after their breakup and his dispute with her mom, Yolanda Hadid. The supermodel, 26, and the former One Direction singer, 28, split last month following Malik's volatile argument with Yolanda in the Pennsylvania home he and Gigi shared at...

people.com

Comments / 18

stephanie
7d ago

I'm sorry, why is mama so up in their business! It's enough pressure to have to take steps to keep the paparazzi from airing their lives, to be young parents..add a grandma that can't mind her own business and no wonder their relationship imploded. Shame on her!

Reply
21
Phoebe
7d ago

Yolanda knew Gigi was out of town and wanted to control the care of her granddaughter. Yolanda had no business showing up unannounced at their home especially with there already being tension with Zayn. Yolanda has and will continue to control her adult children if they continue to allow it.

Reply(2)
17
Maria Savastano Castellano
7d ago

Yolanda needs to stay out of their business.She has been who thinks she can control her daughter , wrong .

Reply(1)
17
