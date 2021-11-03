CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

No. 17 BYU rolls out record-setting offense vs. Idaho State

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FV1k_0clEfkVl00

Keeping pace with BYU has been a difficult task for Idaho State. And this version of the Cougars might be the most explosive to date.

This is the reality ahead for Idaho State in Provo, Utah on Saturday.

BYU (7-2) is hosting the Bengals for the fourth time since leaving the Mountain West Conference in 2011. Idaho State lost all three previous games by an average margin of 43.6 points and is 0-6 all-time against the Cougars.

BYU posted a record-setting 66-49 victory over Virginia last week. The Cougars and the Cavaliers combined for 1,322 total yards and 115 points — setting a LaVell Edwards Stadium record. BYU totaled 734 yards and finished with at least 300 passing yards and 300 rushing yards in the same game for the first time since 2005 and only the fourth time in school history.

“Defensive coaches don’t really like this game, but it felt like an old-school BYU type of game,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLYjK_0clEfkVl00
Also Read:
College Football Top 25 Rankings: Michigan State soars, Iowa plummets into Week 10

Tyler Allgeier and Jaren Hall have taken turns providing fuel for the Cougars’ roaring offense. Both players had career bests against Virginia — Allgeier rushed for 266 yards and five touchdowns while Hall threw for 349 yards and three TDs.

Allgeier currently leads the nation with 16 rushing touchdowns, ranks third in total rushing yards (1,127) and is fifth in total all-purpose yards (1,231).

Hall’s evolution as a quarterback has been a difference maker in recent weeks. Since coming back from a rib injury, he has had three 300-yard passing games in his last four games. Coupled with his natural mobility, Hall is making it tough for other teams to game plan against him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEqlC_0clEfkVl00 Also Read:
College football games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

“He seems to know where to go with the ball no matter what the defense does,” Sitake said.

Stopping a resurgent BYU offense keyed by Hall and Allgeier offers a major hurdle to a beleaguered Idaho State team taking a pause from Big Sky Conference play this week. The Bengals (1-7) are tied for 99th in the FCS in scoring defense, allowing 33.75 points per game. They are 112th among FCS teams in total defense, yielding 448.9 yards per contest.

Idaho State has had issues on both sides of the ball. The Bengals have mustered more than 21 points in a game just once this season.

Stepping out of league play this late in the season to face a Top 25 opponent isn’t ideal, but it offers Idaho State a rare spotlight and chance to build positive momentum for next season.

“You just got to switch your mind frame,” Bengals coach Rob Phenicie said. “You go in to compete, you go in to win. But you have something more to play for in conference play.”

BYU has not lost to an FCS opponent since the NCAA created Division 1-AA in 1978. The Cougars have not suffered a defeat to a current member of the Big Sky Conference since falling 12-0 to Montana in 1959.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

BYU Football Routs Idaho State On Senior Day

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is hosting Idaho State from the FCS ranks during Senior Day of the Cougars 2021 schedule. KSL Sports is on location at LaVell Edwards Stadium. We will have updates, analyses, highlights, and more to keep you up to speed with everything taking place for the final home game of the season.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Hall To Nacua Connection Among Observations In BYU’s Win Over Idaho State

PROVO, Utah – The No. 15 ranked BYU football team cruised to victory against FCS opponent Idaho State in their final game in Lavell Edwards Stadium this season beating the Bengals 59-14. Jaren Hall was outstanding in the first half completing 20 of 25 passes for 298 yards and four touchdown passes. More on Hall below in my observations from the win.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
State
Iowa State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho College Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Local
Idaho Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Assistant Coach Reacts To Getting Fired

The Nebraska football program doubled down on its commitment to head coach Scott Frost on Monday, but reports warned that other personnel changes were coming down the pipe. Those rumors were confirmed a short while later. The Cornhuskers released four assistant coaches on Monday with just two games left in...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalani Sitake
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#College Football#American Football#Cougars#Bengals#Cavaliers
wbrc.com

JSU football coach John Grass resigns

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State football head coach John Grass has stepped down as the head coach of the Gamecocks after eight years. Grass announced his resignation after JSU’s 40-25 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday. “My time has come and gone here,” Grass said. During his tenure, Grass led the Gamecocks to an FCS Championship appearance in 2015 and six Ohio Valley Conference Championships. He won 72 games in his tenure at JSU, losing 26.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 11

A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Oregonian

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith calls firing of DC Tim Tibesar ‘unfortunate,’ but ultimately ‘the right decision’

CORVALLIS – With a promising 2021 football season at a crossroads, Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith concluded a change was necessary for the greater good. Smith said during his Monday press conference that the defense’s progress this season, and particularly the past month, led him to dismiss fourth-year defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar.
OREGON STATE
HBCU Gameday

SWAC Championship Game scenarios

The SWAC Championship Game contestants could be set in stone after this weekend’s action. But there is no guarantee as four teams are still alive in the SWAC race. The post SWAC Championship Game scenarios appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

24K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy