Spoilers ahead for Episode 8 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Fractures.”. A big secret has been hanging over Chicago P.D. throughout the entire ninth season so far thanks to Upton killing Roy Walton and Voight disposing of the body. The situation only got stickier when Halstead finally found out, and “Fractures” proved that the FBI didn’t settle for slapping Roy’s picture on the wall of a post office after all. The feds, led by Agent North, traced Roy’s last known whereabouts to the Intelligence Unit, and depending on what happens after Halstead makes a big decision about the case, P.D. might have to say goodbye to somebody.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 47 MINUTES AGO