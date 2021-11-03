CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kroger to debut new annual membership program in Dayton, Cincinnati areas

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aK1sq_0clEeOK600
Boost by Kroger Contributed Photo/Kroger

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati and Dayton areas will be included in the rollout of Kroger’s new annual membership program called Boost by Kroger Plus that offers free and expediated delivery and double fuel points at their gas stations.

The new membership program features two tiers, a $59 per year level and $99 per year level. Both levels provide free delivery on orders over $35 and double fuel points for every dollar spent on groceries and general merchandise, a Kroger spokesperson said in a media release.

>>Election 2021: Track Tuesday night’s results HERE

The difference between the two levels comes down to expediated delivery of online orders. The $59 level enables order delivery in 24 hours while the $99 tier allows for delivery of fresh groceries in as little as two hours, the spokesperson said.

Subscribers to either tier receive a welcome packet with over $100 worth of offers from various brands like Kroger-owned Home Chef and Murray’s Cheese.

>>Springboro Kroger holds grand re-opening after renovations

“Customers are increasingly looking for more convenient ways to feed their families and shop for groceries while consolidating trips and saving money. From fresh food to household essentials, Boost elevates everything Kroger has to offer while providing our customers access to a new level of savings and benefits,” Scott Hays, president of Kroger’s Cincinnati/Dayton Division said in the release.

Competing against the likes of Amazon’s Whole Foods, Walmart, Costco, and other companies offering annual memberships for added shopping perks, Kroger says their program is “the industry’s most affordable free delivery membership.”

“Through Boost, Kroger remains uniquely positioned to be Fresh for Everyone, making grocery delivery accessible to every customer through the industry’s most affordable free delivery membership. Combine this with a 2X multiplier on our industry-leading fuel points program, and we’re confident we’ve built a truly differentiated membership program that our customers will love,” Bill Bennett, Kroger’s vice president and head of e-commerce said in the release.

The membership program will also debut in Atlanta, Indianapolis, and Columbus, with expansion of the program into other regions expected in 2022.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Federal judge blocks Texas ban on school mask mandates

Austin, Texas — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates in the state's schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Republican Governor Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students' access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group Disabled Rights Texas argued that Abbott's ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Dayton, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Business
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
CBS News

Elon Musk sells more than $5 billion in Tesla stock after Twitter poll

After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker's stock, raising over $5 billion. The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk's stake in the company. After the transactions, Musk still owns about 167 million Tesla shares.
STOCKS
The Hill

Judge OKs $626 million settlement in Flint water crisis

A Michigan judge approved a $626 million settlement for thousands of people in Flint, Mich. whose water was contaminated with lead, describing the agreement as a "remarkable achievement." The settlement will be paid to city residents, with most of the money being given to children who were affected by the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Bennett
The Hill

SpaceX launches night flight sending crew to Space Station

SpaceX launched its fifth human spaceflight mission on Wednesday at 9:04 p.m., sending four astronauts to the International Space Station to replace a recently returned crew. The crew — European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer and NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron — took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
48K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy