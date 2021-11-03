Kroger to debut new annual membership program in Dayton, Cincinnati areas

Boost by Kroger Contributed Photo/Kroger

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati and Dayton areas will be included in the rollout of Kroger’s new annual membership program called Boost by Kroger Plus that offers free and expediated delivery and double fuel points at their gas stations.

The new membership program features two tiers, a $59 per year level and $99 per year level. Both levels provide free delivery on orders over $35 and double fuel points for every dollar spent on groceries and general merchandise, a Kroger spokesperson said in a media release.

The difference between the two levels comes down to expediated delivery of online orders. The $59 level enables order delivery in 24 hours while the $99 tier allows for delivery of fresh groceries in as little as two hours, the spokesperson said.

Subscribers to either tier receive a welcome packet with over $100 worth of offers from various brands like Kroger-owned Home Chef and Murray’s Cheese.

“Customers are increasingly looking for more convenient ways to feed their families and shop for groceries while consolidating trips and saving money. From fresh food to household essentials, Boost elevates everything Kroger has to offer while providing our customers access to a new level of savings and benefits,” Scott Hays, president of Kroger’s Cincinnati/Dayton Division said in the release.

Competing against the likes of Amazon’s Whole Foods, Walmart, Costco, and other companies offering annual memberships for added shopping perks, Kroger says their program is “the industry’s most affordable free delivery membership.”

“Through Boost, Kroger remains uniquely positioned to be Fresh for Everyone, making grocery delivery accessible to every customer through the industry’s most affordable free delivery membership. Combine this with a 2X multiplier on our industry-leading fuel points program, and we’re confident we’ve built a truly differentiated membership program that our customers will love,” Bill Bennett, Kroger’s vice president and head of e-commerce said in the release.

The membership program will also debut in Atlanta, Indianapolis, and Columbus, with expansion of the program into other regions expected in 2022.

