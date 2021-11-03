'The Harder They Fall' is a bloody good western

With writer-director Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Idris Elba and Regina King about making the revenge-soaked Western. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the all-Black Western follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who rounds up his old gang to help him seek revenge when he discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago, is being released from prison. What’s cool and unique about the film is Samuel has gathered real people (like Rufus Buck, Cherokee Bill, Stagecoach Mary, and Jim Beckwourth) who lived in different times in the 19th century and brought them all together to tell his story. In addition, he got Shawn Carter, aka JAY-Z, and James Lassiter to produce the fantastic soundtrack. Trust me, you haven’t seen a Western like this before. The Harder They Fall also stars Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Damon Wayans Jr., and others.

