CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Where is the cheapest gas around Colorado Springs?

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJeN5_0clEdYwL00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Gas prices are still soaring around the country, and Colorado is no exception.

According to AAA , the national gas price is set at $3.40 per gallon. Colorado’s average gas price is coming in even higher than the national price at $3.52 per gallon.

Drivers have seen gas prices go higher and higher over 2021. In fact, Colorado’s gas costs $1.32 more than it did this time last year.

With those prices in mind, where can you find the cheapest gas around Colorado Springs? Check out the list below (data gathered by GasBuddy ) to find out.

Cheapest Regular Fuel Prices around Colorado Springs

  1. Everyday (1502 S Tejon Street, Colorado Springs): $3.19
  2. Murphy Express (15931 Jackson Creek Pkwy, Monument): $3.25
  3. Sam’s Club (1850 E Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs): $3.26
  4. Everyday (1823 N Circle Drive, Colorado Springs): $3.26
  5. Shell (1190 W Baptist Road, Monument): $3.27
  6. Pilot (15455 Terrazzo Drive, Monument): $3.28
  7. Gas + Grass (1433 S Tejon Street, Colorado Springs): $3.28
  8. Phillips 66 (534 CO-105, Monument): $3.29
  9. Sinclair (1901 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs): $3.29
  10. Conoco (990 Baptist Road, Monument): $3.29

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Here’s where you can find Veterans Day deals in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Veterans Day 2021 is upon us and our local community is working to honor our Veterans. In Colorado Springs, businesses all across the Pikes Peak Region are offering special Veterans Day deals. FOX21 Morning News plans to feature several veteran-owned businesses to talk about their deals and why it is important […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Boy shot just after midnight in northwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a boy early Wednesday morning. Around 12:21 a.m., officers raced to the 2400 block of Split Rock Drive after dispatch was notified about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a young boy who had been shot. The victim was transported to […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Traffic
KXRM

Update: Victim of Colorado Springs apartment complex fire identified

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating an apartment fire that killed one person and injured another. UPDATE WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10: The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified Sunday’s victim as 66-year-old Ronald Turner of Colorado Springs.  According to CSPD, Turner’s death is […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

King Soopers looks to hire local military members and their families; view Colorado Springs openings

Denver, CO — King Soopers/City Market is looking to hire local military veterans, active military, and their families during a nationwide virtual and in-store hiring event. Wednesday, Nov. from 12-3 p.m., interested potential employees with military backgrounds can learn about King Soopers’ local full- and part-time positions including all-purpose clerks, manufacturing, distribution centers and delivery, […]
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Man tries to rob six Colorado Springs businesses, captured after store employee pepper sprays him

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been charged with trying to rob six Colorado Springs businesses over two days. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Jared-Kekoa Fernandez, 22, went inside five different businesses on Friday, Nov. 5. Then, on Saturday, Nov. 6, police say Fernandez tried to rob a convenience store near […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Weather#Aaa#Murphy Express#15931 Jackson Creek Pkwy#Shell
KXRM

Are we headed toward the latest first snow?

We’ve had a few flakes and a light dusting across northern El Paso County this fall, but we have yet to record snow at the Colorado Springs airport, the official climate reporting station for the city. The date of average first measurable snow in Colorado Springs is October 26th and we’re well past that as […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

Governor Polis will provide COVID-19 update Monday afternoon

DENVER, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis is planning to provide an update Monday afternoon regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor will address the media at approximately 4:15 p.m. from the West Steps at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver. Governor Polis will be joined by Dr. Eric Simoes, Primary Investigator of the […]
DENVER, CO
KXRM

KXRM

2K+
Followers
891
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy