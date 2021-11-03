These Dupes For Drunk Elephant's Protini Polypeptide Cream Are All Under $48

For those of us who travel a lot and prefer to wear our hair straight, mini flat irons are possibly the greatest beauty invention of the past decade. The only thing is, not all mini flat irons are created equal — in fact, as someone who has tried a lot of them, I can safely say that some aren’t up to the task of straightening at all. So before taking the chance on any old pint-sized flat iron, take your pick from the best mini hair straighteners featured here, which are all lightweight enough to bring in your work tote or gym bag, and compact enough to fit into a suitcase without taking up much space.

HAIR CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO