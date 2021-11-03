CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Dupes For Drunk Elephant's Protini Polypeptide Cream Are All Under $48

Cover picture for the articleWith over 2,700 reviews and a 4.8 rating on its website, Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Cream ($68, Drunk Elephant) is a favorite among skin care...

WWD

The 12 Best Razors for Women That Leave Your Skin Velvety-Soft

Click here to read the full article. When you want velvety-smooth skin in an instant, shaving is usually your best option for easy, salon-free hair removal. But let’s be honest: Shaving can be a stressful experience, thanks in part to the constant concern that you might end up with a few nicks and cuts along the way. And when you’ve got somewhere to be in a few minutes (hello, last-minute date night), there’s no time to waste worrying about shaving-induced gashes on your legs and other super sensitive areas. The key to ensuring a close, long-lasting shave? Finding the right razor that’s...
musingsofamuse.com

Drunk Elephant Trunk 5.0 Value Set Is Even a Bigger Value On Sale

Drunk Elephant Trunk 5.0 Value Set has arrived just in time for the Holiday 2021 season. I remember in 2019 that Drunk Elephant popped all their favorite skincare into a mini-fridge and sold it as a set. Who remembers that? It was called “the Trunk” back then as well but nowadays it’s literally a trunk as in a piece of luggage filled with all your favorite Drunk Elephant Skincare! I guess the name makes more sense now.
Elite Daily

The Best Makeup Remover Cloths

As sustainability becomes an increasingly more important discussion, there's been a focus on implementing small changes that can make an impact on an individual level. One of those changes, switching out your cotton rounds for reusable makeup remover cloths, happens to have multiple benefits. Call it a beauty win-win, but the best makeup remover cloths are more environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and convenient to use.
Elite Daily

The Best Mini Hair Straighteners

For those of us who travel a lot and prefer to wear our hair straight, mini flat irons are possibly the greatest beauty invention of the past decade. The only thing is, not all mini flat irons are created equal — in fact, as someone who has tried a lot of them, I can safely say that some aren’t up to the task of straightening at all. So before taking the chance on any old pint-sized flat iron, take your pick from the best mini hair straighteners featured here, which are all lightweight enough to bring in your work tote or gym bag, and compact enough to fit into a suitcase without taking up much space.
Elite Daily

Tarte Is Launching a Supersized Version Of Its #1 Palette

Tarte, IMHO, is one of those beauty brands that can do no wrong. It’s cruelty-free, the formulas are so good (Shape Tape basically forced every other concealer to step up its game), and the packaging never disappoints. Case in point: Tarte’s newest Full Bloom collection, which launches today and is basically just one big tease for spring — which unfortunately for this already-cold New Yorker, is still many, many months away. But thanks to this new collection, we’ll all have plenty of spring-inspired looks to play with before the temps actually start rising.
Shape Magazine

People Are Calling This $16 Oil 'Liquid Happiness' for Cystic Acne, Dry Spots, and Wrinkles

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Maya Gandara. The amount of buzzy skin-care ingredients that promise youthful, radiant skin overnight is ever growing, but if there's one name that truly lives up to the hype, it's vitamin E. The skin-restoring nutrient offers a long list of benefits to aging skin, and is relatively affordable to keep in a daily regimen.
WATE

Best Dior gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Dior gift sets are best? The best Dior gift set doesn’t need to cost a lot more than the single Dior product that made you consider a gift set in the first place. You just need to know what to look for as you shop. […]
Elite Daily

45 Clever Things People Use Everyday & Wish They'd Bought Sooner

I'll admit it: Giving into impulse purchases is fun, but most of my spur-of-the-moment buys are random tchotchkes that wind up collecting dust in a corner somewhere. That's why instead of clicking "Buy Now" on every cool little thing I find, I've decided to stick to the clever Amazon products I know I'll use every day.
The Independent

Aldi’s first-ever beauty advent calendar is full of cult brand dupes – we took a peek inside

With the festive season fast approaching, there is an abundance of beauty advent calendars to get your hands on. For beauty aficionados, it’s the most fun way to kick off the countdown to Christmas.Every brand imaginable gets in on the action, with a growing list of participants every year: Liberty London, Cult Beauty, Jo Malone London and Charlotte Tilbury are just some leading the charge for 2021.They offer a great way to try a range of different products that you wouldn’t usually buy separately, or a chance to stock up on some of your cult favourites. The catch? beauty calendars...
WWD

The 15 Best Facial Cleansing Brushes for Radiant Skin

Click here to read the full article. Whether you follow a minimal or maximal skincare routine, cleansing should be an essential component of your regimen. A gentle scrub with face wash or even soap and warm water will suffice, but your complexion is a reflection of the tools you use to take care of it. For those seeking a deeper cleanse, reaching for one of the best facial cleansing brushes will help you achieve a more effective exfoliation thanks to these devices’ innovative technologies. Boasting soft bristles and flexible, textured silicone touch points, these facial cleansing brushes penetrate deep into the...
HuffingtonPost

Do You Really Need Special Moisturizers For Different Body Parts?

Tubes of eye creams. Pots of hand creams. Special jars of “foot-only” lotions. If you’re making an effort to keep your skin moisturized all over, you’ve probably got several products for different body parts sitting around. After a while, it’s not hard to feel overwhelmed by this specificity. Is left earlobe cream, followed by right earlobe cream, going to be the next hot product on the skin care market?
People

All of Oprah's Favorite Things That Are Under $50 on Amazon

There are tons of great gifts under $50 this year, including matching family pajamas, beauty gift sets, kitchen gadgets, and more. Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. We love an affordable Amazon find and...
Elite Daily

75 Bougie Gifts That Are Surprisingly Under $25 On Amazon

Buying for other people can be stressful, even if you think you know the person you’re buying for really, really well. But, really, this process should be enjoyable, easy, and result in a gift that will make whoever you’re buying for happy and grateful — and maybe make their life a little more luxurious in the process.
purewow.com

The Best Black Jeans for Every Budget, Body Type and Style

The best black jeans are pairs you can wear day-in and day-out without fear of fading or sagging, whether you’re a “skinny jeans forever” type of gal or prefer a looser, wide-leg silhouette. They go with everything, from trendy cowboy boots to sexy high-heels to simple slides, and feel much dressier than our regular blue-wash denim, but with all the same comfort and ease. So to help you round out your go-to denim collection, we found 23 of the best black jeans on the internet with options for every budget, body type and personal style. Now the only trouble is deciding which pair to try first…
Elite Daily

ColourPop’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Collection Is Dropping So, So Soon

Calling all Star Wars fans, ColourPop is re-releasing its incredibly popular The Child palette alongside an entirely new The Mandalorian inspired collection. If you’ve ever looked at Pedro Pascal in his bounty hunter costume and been like, Damn, or just love Grogu so much, this is the collaboration for you. Get ready for some green-filled, adorably designed makeup that won’t even put extra strain on your wallet.
Elite Daily

Everything You Need To Know About Lisa From BLACKPINK’s Collab With MAC

BLACKPINK may not be in your area, but they can be in your makeup drawer. Or, at least, one member can be. The iconic rapper of the group, Lisa, is teaming up with MAC to drop her first-ever makeup collection. The star has some of the best makeup game in the world, and now you can copy her look right down to a T. And, yes, the BLINKs are already gagging over it.
Elite Daily

15 Sorority Sister Gifts Under $50 Including Cheese Boards And Dorm Desk Decor

The holidays are almost here, and it's time to start shopping for everyone on your nice list. Finding the right gift for your sorority sisters can be quite a challenge when you're working within a budget. Luckily, there are cute gifts for sorority sisters under $50 that won't leave your wallet empty. Not only are they budget-friendly, but you can find gifts for each of their unique personalities.
Elite Daily

55 Cheap Things So Cool You'll Wish You Owned Them Sooner

"Cheap" isn't what it used to be. When I was a kid, having something that was cheap meant it was flimsy or not worth your money. But now, buying something cheap just means you're getting a great deal. Luckily for both of us, Amazon has tons of cheap things that are genuinely useful — so useful, in fact, that you'll wish you owned them sooner.
asapland.com

Vitamin For Hair Thickening

Foods with vitamin B12, which is important for effective blood circulation in the scalp and other systems within our body to make sure it reaches the hair follicles and nourish them to promote hair growth. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, which helps prevent seborrheic dermatitis, dry skin, and itchy...
FIRST For Women

Why You Should Stop Reheating Your Coffee in the Microwave ASAP

Slowly sipping on a cup of coffee is one of life’s simple pleasures. Nothing beats that warmth, comfort, and energy boost it gives you as you dive into your to-do list for the day… that is, until it gets cold. If you’re the kind of person who gets intensely focused on something, chances are you forget about your drink until it cools down and you need to make a trip to the microwave. Unfortunately, reheating coffee in the microwave has some serious downsides.

