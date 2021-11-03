CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gigi Hadid Is Meeting With Lawyers Over Custody After Zayn Malik Split

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago

Next steps. Gigi Hadid is thinking of her daughter, Khai, as she and Zayn Malik navigate their split.

“Gigi met with her lawyers last week. She also met with new lawyers to start helping with custody issues,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “There will be conversations about custody.”

The insider adds that since the former One Direction member, 28, “will always have to be a part of her life,” the model, 26, finds his and Yolanda Hadid’s alleged altercation “distressing.”

The musician reportedly got into a physical fight with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57, in September. The disagreement made headlines the following month when a report surfaced accusing Malik of having “struck” the Bravo personality at his home in Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJzmQ_0clEcrGZ00
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Shutterstock (2)

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in,” the England native subsequently wrote in an October statement. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to coparent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

The X Factor alum went on to tell TMZ that he “adamantly” denied striking the Netherlands native and hoped she would “reconsider her false allegations.”

In a statement of her own, a spokesperson for Hadid wrote that she was “solely focused on the best for Khai,” adding, “She asks for privacy during this time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TOZyL_0clEcrGZ00
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Bukajlo Frederic/Sipa/Shutterstock

While the family members did not immediately respond to Us‘ requests for comment, Us confirmed at the time that the Los Angeles native had “silently separated” from her on-again, off-again boyfriend. The former couple began dating in 2015 and welcomed their baby girl, now 13 months, in September 2020. Malik continues to “be very much involved in Khai’s life,” an insider told Us, saying that they still “care deeply about each other”.

Malik was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment, which he pleaded no contest to in court documents obtained by Us on Friday, October 29. The “Pillowtalk” singer was fined, put on a 90-day probation for each of the four charges and ordered to complete both an anger management class and a domestic violence program. He was also ordered not to have contact with Yolanda and the security guard on the property during the incident.

Malik’s probation can be terminated by a judge if he meets all of those conditions within six months.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Bella Hadid And Anwar Hadid Unfollow Zayn Malik After Alleged Physical Altercation With Yolanda Hadid; Bella Posts Messages Seemingly Aimed At Zayn About Self-Growth

It’s been a few years since we’ve been privy to the ins and outs of daily life over at Yolanda Hadid’s lemon-powered castle. The mom of supermodels has left her days on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills behind long ago, but never to be forgotten. As far as drama, though, that’s never too far away. […] The post Bella Hadid And Anwar Hadid Unfollow Zayn Malik After Alleged Physical Altercation With Yolanda Hadid; Bella Posts Messages Seemingly Aimed At Zayn About Self-Growth appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
wonderwall.com

The scathing post Bella Hadid fans think is aimed at sister Gigi's ex Zayn Malik, more news

Bella Hadid posts 'work on yourself' amid Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid split drama. On Oct. 28, amid reports of an altercation between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, and news Gigi and Zayn have split, Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, posted a relationship quote on her Instagram Stories. "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself," the quote read, according to Us Weekly. Bella later deleted the post, but the Daily Mail reports she and her brother, Anwar Hadid, have both unfollowed Zayn on social media. Zayn's sister seemingly referenced the family drama as well, when she shared a post that read, "Karma comes after everyone eventually." The apparent social media reactions came on the heels of TMZ's claim Zayn "struck" Yolanda during an argument. Zayn has since denied the allegations and asked fans to give the family some privacy for "healing" purposes. A rep for Gigi told People in a statement, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai," the daughter she shares with Zayn, and "asks for privacy during this time." On Oct. 29, NBC News cited court documents showing Zayn pleaded no contest to "harassing" Gigi and Yolanda during the altercation at the former couple's home in Pennsylvania on Sept. 29. The outlet reports Zayn was fined and placed on 360 days of probation. He'll also need to take an anger management course, be screened for a domestic violence supervision program and refrain from contacting Yolanda and a man who was involved in the argument, who's believed to be a bodyguard.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Jake Paul Savagely Roasts Gigi Hadid Over Zayn Malik Drama

Jake Paul's proving revenge really is a dish best served cold ... 'cause after almost 2 years, he's finally responding to Gigi Hadid, brutally clapping back over the drama surrounding Zayn Malik and her family. "Your 'rEsPeCtFuL KiNg' punched your mom in the face," Paul Tweeted on Friday. Let's explain.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IBTimes

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Had 'Toxic' Relationship Before Split, Yolanda Had 'Issues' With Singer: Report

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's relationship was not as happy and healthy as fans may have thought, a report has claimed. The former One Direction singer, 28, and the supermodel, 26, have called it quits after nearly six years together, multiple outlets confirmed, including People and Entertainment Tonight. News of the breakup came after Malik was accused of striking Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, 57, during a disagreement.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Have Broken Up

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have broken up after six years together, on-and-off. The breakup comes amid claims of an increasingly public tense situation involving Malik and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, that ended in charges against Malik for harassment. TMZ reported on Thursday that Malik and Yolanda got into an...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Yolanda Hadid
Person
Gigi Hadid
Us Weekly

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Split Amid Reports of Alleged Yolanda Hadid Incident: ‘It Just Wasn’t Working’

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have split amid Yolanda Hadid’s claims about an alleged altercation with the musician, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. “Zayn and Gigi have silently separated,” a source exclusively tells Us of the pair, who share 13-month-old daughter Khai. “They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working.”
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are No Longer Together

One of Hollywood’s favorite couples, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have broken up after an alleged argument with the model’s mother, Yolanda. The two sparked dating rumors back in November 2015 and welcomed their first daughter Khai about a year ago. “They are not together right now. They are both...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Bella Hadid Shares Cryptic Post Amid Zayn Malik, Gigi's Split And Yolanda's Allegation Against The Singer

Bella Hadid shared a cryptic post on social media amid the issues involving her mom Yolanda Hadid, sister Gigi Hadid and the latter's boyfriend, Zayn Malik. Hadid, 25, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Thursday with a message that read, "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Domestic Violence#Direction#Bravo
y100fm.com

Zayn Malik denies he struck girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, as couple splits

10 a.m. ET Oct. 29, 2021: TMZ is reporting that Zayn Malik was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment for an incident that happened on Sept. 29. Zayn pled no contest Wednesday to the charges. He was fined and given 90 days probation for each count, totaling 360 days, according to the story. He also must complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program. He must have no contact with Yolanda Hadid.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Zayn Malik's Sister Speaks out Following Gigi Hadid Split and Family Drama

Zayn Malik's sister is speaking out on social media after her brother pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment stemming from an alleged Sept. 29 altercation with ex Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid. The One Direction alum's 23-year-old sister, Waliyha Malik, posted a quote about "manipulation" on her Instagram Story Sunday after previously supporting her brother publicly on the platform.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid’s Family Is ‘Relieved’ She & Zayn Malik Split: They Weren’t His ‘Biggest Fans’

Sources tell HollywoodLife exclusively that Gigi Hadid’s family is ‘supportive’ following her split from Zayn Malik. Get more details here. Gigi Hadid’s family is “relieved” that she and Zayn Malik have split, sources have revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. The model, 26, and musician, 28, reportedly called it quits at the end of October after an argument that involved Gigi’s mother, Yolanda. Following the breakup, the Hadid family, including siblings Bella, 25, and Anwar, 22, have been “supportive” of their sister and “protective” of baby Khai, 1, whom Gigi welcomed with Zayn in September 2020.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Erika Jayne Dating Again 1 Year After Tom Girardi Split: She’s Been Out With A ‘Handful’ Of Men — Report

With some help from her friends, the ‘RHOBH’ star has gone on ‘a handful of dates’ with potential new suitors in Los Angeles, a new report states. It’s been nearly one year since Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband Tom Girardi, and a new report states that she’s exploring love all over again. TMZ reported on Oct. 25 that sources say the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star “started dating a month ago.” In fact, Erika has “already been on a handful of dates with different men” in the Los Angeles area, the report states.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy