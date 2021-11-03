Analysis finds property owners in Portland’s most diverse, gentrifying areas hardest hit by code violation fines

Wheelock, who has a master’s in public health, is an overdose prevention specialist. She served as a chief petitioner for Measure 110. Recently, there have been murmurings about the effectiveness of Measure 110. The law decriminalized drugs and uses excess cannabis tax revenue to increase access to lifesaving addiction recovery services. Although it was voted into law one year ago, it has been up and running for less than that. It is too soon to judge its true impact. Why are some doubting the new system? Because society holds up racist systems, and as a society, we are really good at doing what we’ve always done. It took generations to get where we are now as a country: home to a criminal justice system that disproportionately targets people of color; part of a society with systemic racism so deeply ingrained in its marrow that many of us don’t even recognize it. Our fractured behavioral health system didn’t become so overnight; it took decades of disinvestment. We’re changing course with 110, but it’s going to take time to change the system.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO