Portland, OR

Analysis finds property owners in Portland’s most diverse, gentrifying areas hardest hit by code violation fines

By Jayati Ramakrishnan
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
An analysis by a Portland city watchdog found that complaints about property maintenance have been highly concentrated in the city’s most diverse and rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods. The report from the city ombudsman’s office made public Wednesday showed that neighborhoods with some of the fastest-rising home prices, and those with...

PLeeB
8d ago

What does color have to do with code compliance? it is true that some folks follow the rules/laws better than others.

The Oregonian

Prosper Portland approves $13 million Centennial Mills sale

Prosper Portland commissioners unanimously approved the terms of an agreement Wednesday to sell the 4.4-acre Centennial Mills property in Northwest Portland for $13 million. Portland’s economic development agency plans to sell the property to Handson Equities LLC, Emma Corp. and MLR Ventures LLC with the expectation that the California-based developers will begin construction to redevelop the former flour mill within 10 years.
City
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Government
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: 1,033 new cases, 75 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday announced 75 COVID-19 deaths and 1,033 new cases. The 75 reported deaths are among a backlog of nearly 550 fatalities that were not originally counted because of a reported error in the data. Where the new cases are by county: Baker (7), Benton (16),...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Opinion: Let Measure 110 show its worth before rush to judgment

Wheelock, who has a master’s in public health, is an overdose prevention specialist. She served as a chief petitioner for Measure 110. Recently, there have been murmurings about the effectiveness of Measure 110. The law decriminalized drugs and uses excess cannabis tax revenue to increase access to lifesaving addiction recovery services. Although it was voted into law one year ago, it has been up and running for less than that. It is too soon to judge its true impact. Why are some doubting the new system? Because society holds up racist systems, and as a society, we are really good at doing what we’ve always done. It took generations to get where we are now as a country: home to a criminal justice system that disproportionately targets people of color; part of a society with systemic racism so deeply ingrained in its marrow that many of us don’t even recognize it. Our fractured behavioral health system didn’t become so overnight; it took decades of disinvestment. We’re changing course with 110, but it’s going to take time to change the system.
POLITICS
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

