Wales duo Louis Rees-Zammit and Dan Biggar set to return against South Africa

By NewsChain Sport
 8 days ago
Wales’ testing Autumn Nations Series campaign looks set to receive a timely boost with the expected return of two British and Irish Lions for Saturday’s clash against South Africa.

Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit and Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar appear on course to face the Springboks.

They are both available again after last weekend’s appointment with New Zealand fell outside World Rugby’s autumn international window.

Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Louis Rees-Zammit (Steve Haag/PA) (PA Wire)

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is due to announce his starting line-up on Thursday, with Lions Alun Wyn Jones and Ross Moriarty his latest absentees.

Both players are set for shoulder operations following injuries suffered during the 54-16 All Blacks defeat, joining fellow Lions like George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi and Taulupe Faletau on Pivac’s unavailable list.

Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies, who led Wales in their summer Tests against Canada and Argentina, is favourite to take over captaincy duties from Jones.

Will Rowlands is expected to feature in the second row, with Jones sidelined, Ellis Jenkins could be Pivac’s choice as replacement for Moriarty, while centre Nick Tompkins and prop Rhys Carre are also thought to be pushing for starts.

Cardiff flanker Jenkins has not played Test rugby since suffering a serious knee injury when Wales beat South Africa in Cardiff three years ago.

Wales can reflect on four successive home wins against South Africa, with the Springboks not having triumphed in Cardiff since 2013.

But the world champions, even minus injured stars Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe, are firm favourites this time around, showing just three changes – all behind the scrum – following victory over Rugby Championship opponents New Zealand a month ago.

“They are very physical with a big kicking game, so we have got to deal with that and front up physically,” Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams said.

They are going to be physical - there are no ifs or buts about that.

“I think the maximum is about four games of regional rugby that most of the boys have played this season, and last Saturday was a good lesson for us. It was a big step up in terms of intensity and speed.

“Everyone knows how good Faf de Klerk is, but the other two (Herschel Jantjies and Cobus Reinach) are good nines as well.

“They have both got their qualities, and I don’t know if it changes too much within their game-plan. We have just got to adapt to it.

“They are going to be physical – there are no ifs or buts about that. We are confident we can match that in the pack.”

The kicking battle is set to be a key element of Saturday’s encounter, and Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins added: “There will be a lot of aerial bombardments on Saturday, I am sure, certainly from them, and there will be a few from us as well.

“The battle of the air is huge in today’s rugby, and you need to come out on the right side of it.

“It doesn’t change from an aerial perspective. These kicks are on the money and they are 50-50.

“You have got a 50 per cent chance of winning it or a 50 per cent chance of losing it, and the crumbs and scraps are a big part of that as well.

“There are a lot of things that go into those areas, and we will be working hard this week to try and get that right and give ourselves the best possible chance of taking those aerial bombs and trying to implement our attack from there.”

newschain

Jonathan Davies says Wales will be ready for South Africa

Jonathan Davies says that Wales will focus on “the fine details” during preparations to face world champions South Africa. Wales’ demanding Autumn Nations Series continues against the Springboks next weekend, just seven days after a 54-16 defeat by New Zealand in Cardiff. Unlike against the All Blacks, though, recent history...
RUGBY
newschain

Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou ruled out as Australia prepare to face England

Australia have suffered a double blow ahead of Saturday’s clash with England at Twickenham with both Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou ruled out due to concussion symptoms. The absence of Tupou had been expected after he went off early in last week’s 15-13 loss to Scotland, but Alaalatoa represents another sizeable departure from the front row for Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.
RUGBY
newschain

Manu Tuilagi surprise selection on wing for England’s clash with Australia

Manu Tuilagi is a surprise selection on the wing for Saturday’s clash with Australia as England make room in their midfield for Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell. Tuilagi’s only previous Test appearance in the position came on tour against New Zealand in 2014 and the experiment was immediately abandoned by Eddie Jones’ predecessor as head coach, Stuart Lancaster.
RUGBY
Person
Tomos Williams
BBC

Alun Wyn Jones, Ross Moriarty and Dan Biggar give Wales fresh injury worries

Captain Alun Wyn Jones, back row Ross Moriarty and fly-half Dan Biggar have given Wales fresh fitness concerns for the autumn internationals. Jones and Moriarty both suffered shoulder injuries that forced them off as Wales lost 16-54 to New Zealand. Earlier Biggar limped off during Northampton's English Premiership defeat by...
RUGBY
punditarena.com

Jamie Roberts and Sam Warburton reckon Dan Biggar’s starting Wales role is in doubt

Jamie Roberts and Sam Warburton believe Rhys Priestland has put himself into contention to start at fly-half for Wales in the coming weeks. Incumbent Wales fly-half Dan Biggar was unavailable for yesterday’s game against the All Blacks as the game took place outside of the official international window, with the Welshman lining out for Northampton Saints instead.
WORLD
#New South Wales#British#Irish Lions#Springboks#World Rugby#Lions Alun Wyn Jones#Scarlets#Rugby Championship
BBC

Wales v South Africa: ‘We need to be effective in way we go about things’

Kicking coach Neil Jenkins says Wales will have to match South Africa's kicking game if they're to stand a chance of beating the Sprigboks on Saturday. Jenkins, who was part of the British and Irish Lions coaching staff during their series defeat in South Africa in the summer, is expecting an aerial onslaught from the visitors.
WORLD
BBC

South Africa expect Rassie Erasmus involved for Wales Test after misconduct hearing

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 6 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales. South Africa expect director of rugby Rassie Erasmus to be involved in their autumn series opener against Wales...
RUGBY
ESPN

South Africa's Damian Willemse given rare start for Wales test

South Africa full-back Damian Willemse has been handed a rare start as one of four changes to the match-day squad for the autumn international series match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday. Willemse, an exciting utility player who can feature almost anywhere in the backline, has been brought into the...
WORLD
BBC

Wales 18-23 South Africa: Pitch invader interferes in Liam Williams try attempt

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac admits he is unsure whether Liam Williams would have scored against South Africa after being disrupted by a Principality Stadium pitch invader. With the scores at 15-15, a member of the crowd ran onto the pitch in the 63rd minute and was tackled by stewards as Williams was attempting to score.
RUGBY
The Independent

Wales vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby result and reaction from 2021 autumn international fixture tonight

Follow live coverage of Wales vs South Africa from Cardiff tonight.Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies takes over the captaincy from an injured Alun Wyn Jones as Wales target a fifth successive home victory over the Springboks. A number of other injury absentees include Jones' fellow British and Irish Lions Ken Owens, Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric and George North.But Wales, beaten 54-16 by New Zealand in their Autumn Nations Series opener last weekend, are bolstered by returning stars such as Louis Rees-Zammit and Dan Biggar.The Springboks knocked Wales out of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup tournaments, but South Africa's recent record in Cardiff is poor by their standards. They have lost four successive Tests in the Welsh capital since claiming a 24-15 victory eight years ago. Follow latest updates and analysis: Read More Key talking points ahead of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series clash with South AfricaJonathan Davies says patience is key for Wales in battle with South AfricaWales boss Wayne Pivac hails ‘very motivated’ Ellis Jenkins ahead of comeback
WORLD
The Independent

Is Wales vs South Africa on TV today? Kick-off time and how to watch autumn Test

Wales will aim to bounce back from their emphatic loss to New Zealand as they face South Africa in Cardiff this evening.On Saturday, Wayne Pivac’s team were beaten 54-16 by the All Blacks at Principality Stadium, which also hosts tonight’s meeting between Wales and the Springboks.The sides last faced off in 2019 at the Rugby World Cup, with South Africa edging the semi-final 19-16 en route to becoming world champions.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Wales vs South AfricaSouth Africa were most recently in Test action one month ago, when they narrowly beat New Zealand 31-29.Here’s all you need to...
RUGBY
