CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

A revival of the High Ambition Coalition

By Andrew Freedman
Axios
Axios
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With world leaders now departed, the real negotiating begins. And signs point to a revival of the High Ambition Coalition, a key bloc of countries that fought for the inclusion of the 1.5°C temperature target in Paris. Driving the news: The U.S. formally rejoined the coalition Tuesday, which contains...

www.axios.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion

The United States vowed Wednesday to support Taiwan in hopes of preventing a Chinese invasion, standing firm ahead of long-awaited talks between leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping even as the powers reached a surprise agreement on climate. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden's election, will hold virtual talks "soon" amid reports the planned meeting will take place as soon as next week. Tensions have soared between the world's two largest economies, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island. "We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the purpose here is never to get to that point where anyone is actually trying to disrupt the status quo by force," Blinken told an event hosted by The New York Times.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

China pledges more aggressive climate action

GLASGOW, Scotland — China vowed more aggressive steps on emissions Wednesday in a joint declaration with the U.S. — a surprise move that signals an easing of tensions evident at the COP26 climate summit here. Why it matters: China is the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter, and the development could...
CHINA
AFP

China, US unveil surprise climate pact at COP26 summit

China and the United States on Wednesday vowed to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, separately announcing a surprise pact on global warming, which is already causing disasters across the world. The joint declaration came as the crunch COP26 summit in Glasgow entered its pivotal final days, with negotiators wrestling over ways to limit global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial levels. "This document contains strong statements about the alarming science, the emissions gap, and the urgent need to accelerate action to close that gap," US special envoy John Kerry told reporters. "It commits to a series of important actions now this decade when it is needed."
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Washington Post

Crunch time for climate negotiators; Obama to speak

GLASGOW, Scotland — The presidents and prime ministers are gone. The protesters have largely dispersed. The pomp and promises that marked the initial days of the COP26 climate conference are giving way to the difficult task of hammering out an agreement on what nations will actually do together to combat global warming — and how.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Third Rail#Eu
GreenBiz

COP26 and the power of ambition loops

There is good news and bad news emerging from COP26. The bad news: The emissions reduction pledges made by nations so far are still likely to consign civilization to a 2.7 degrees Celsius warmer world by 2100 compared with pre-industrial times. The good news: Steady progress is being made in securing voluntary climate action commitments from non-state actors including businesses, investors, cities and regions.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
Country
China
Axios

China's political elites enshrine Xi Jinping as a historical leader

Top members of the Chinese Communist Party in a closed-door meeting in Beijing Thursday adopted a resolution on the party's history that exalted President Xi Jinping as a historical leader of the country. Why it matters, via Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: The high-level meeting, occurring in the same year as the...
CHINA
TIME

COP26 Won’t Keep the World to 1.5°C. Have the Talks Failed?

During the first week here on the ground in Glasgow, it was easy for COP26 attendees to feel like they were suffering from announcement overload. One hour, a country would commit to cutting its methane emissions . Another hour, a head of government would promise to expedite its renewable energy generation. And so on and so forth.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Now is the time to press China on Taiwan

China is highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before the conclusion of the February 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. China is also highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before it has repaired its challenged relationship with the European Union. That gives the United States a window of one to two years to boost...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

VP Harris heads to Paris to work on US-France relationship

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is pitching in on the White House charm offensive aimed at French President Emmanuel Macron. The vice president arrives in Paris on Tuesday for a four-day visit, the latest move in a concerted effort by the Biden administration to shore up the U.S. relationship with America’s oldest ally. Washington’s relations with Paris hit a historic low this year after a U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia scuttled a French deal with the Australians.
POTUS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy