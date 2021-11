Apex Legends Season 11 has only been out for a few days, but casual and pro players alike are already calling for a nerf to her passive ability Marked for Death. Marked for Death allows Ash to see death boxes on the map, and to use those death boxes to ping enemies who survived the encounter. While the second aspect of it isn't particularly powerful, the first part, her ability to see any death boxes on the map, let Ash know exactly where fights are happening. Many players are calling it overpowered, since Ash has more intelligence than literally any other legend in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO