TAELER: Looking At The TBS Championship Tournament

As the title of this article suggests, it is my opinion that the WWE Women's Division are definitely looking up after they recently crushed it at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. While I've read some reviews that rated the Smackdown Women's Title match itself as a B- or B, with even a few harrowing B+'s, I believe the match to be a solid A-. It achieved everything it needed to do in order to move forward with the completions of the WWE draft taking full effect throughout the WWE brands. Now, I am certainly not ignoring the controversial opinions surrounding the international event. I do, however, feel that overall the mixed feelings in regard to WWE's working relationship with the Saudi government does not overshadow the amazingly passionate performances put forth by these incredible WWE Superstars, live in front of the numerous WWE Universe fans in attendance at WWE Crown Jewel.
