TAELER: Looking At The TBS Championship Tournament

Okay let's just say this as a matter of fact and get it out of the way, MSK is a killer tag team and in my opinion after being on numerous shows with them, I can say with complete earnestness that they earned their WWE contracts ten-fold. When looking back excitedly over WWE NXT's second annual Halloween Havoc, I do think that this NXT Tag Team Title bout should have been the kickoff for the main card instead of the Scareway to Hell Ladder Match. And this is not said in hate, it's a simple matter of building a card from start to finish with a certain vibe. An energy that gets the crowd going and sets the tome for the rest of the show leading to the main event. And true to their reputation, MSK was nothing short of entertaining with an infectious innate energy all their own that is contagious to fans in the WWE Universe.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO