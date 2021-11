The foldable phone business has just started. It may be three years since the first foldable smartphone, the Royole Flexpai, became commercially available but there are now a few competitors. Well, only Samsung is flourishing with the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip series but we believe more OEMS are also working on their entries. There’s Huawei, Motorola, and Xiaomi that have already released their entries. In the coming year, we can expect more brands will venture into the same category.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO