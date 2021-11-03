CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Structure fires close several roads in Buncombe Co.

By Emily Smith
WSPA 7News
 8 days ago

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Several separate structure fires have closed roads in Buncombe County Wednesday morning.

Due to the structure fires in the Newfound Gap/Leicester area, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says the following roads are blocked:

  • 203 block of Worley Cove Rd.
  • 88 block of Mailon King Rd.
  • 96 block to 301 block of Old Newfound Rd
  • Goughes Branch Rd. / Old Newfound Rd.
  • Gilbert Rd. / Turkey Creek Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have numerous patrol units in the area and detectives on scene. Their arson detective, SBI Arson and sheriff’s major case detectives are investigating.

    Several fires are under investigation in Buncombe Co. (WSPA)
There is no word yet on what started the fires. Expect delays in these areas as deputies and fire crews investigate.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

