Structure fires close several roads in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Several separate structure fires have closed roads in Buncombe County Wednesday morning.

Due to the structure fires in the Newfound Gap/Leicester area, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says the following roads are blocked:

203 block of Worley Cove Rd.

88 block of Mailon King Rd.

96 block to 301 block of Old Newfound Rd

Goughes Branch Rd. / Old Newfound Rd.

Gilbert Rd. / Turkey Creek Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have numerous patrol units in the area and detectives on scene. Their arson detective, SBI Arson and sheriff’s major case detectives are investigating.

Several fires are under investigation in Buncombe Co. (WSPA)

There is no word yet on what started the fires. Expect delays in these areas as deputies and fire crews investigate.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

