Grand Theft Auto 6 has been one of the most anticipated games around since practically the day after GTA V was released. Given that prior to GTA V, the time between games in the series was typically 4-5 years, it’s understandable that fans of the series are anxious for news. It has now been 8 years since GTA V was originally released and we still don’t even have an official announcement that Grand Theft Auto 6 is on the way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO