For the first time in five seasons, the League Cup will have a new winner, after Manchester City’s shock elimination last night at the Olympic Stadium. City had won a remarkable 21 straight ties in this competition since the start of the 2017-18 season — that’s 23 wins (4 via penalty shootout) in 24 games, with the singular defeat coming in one of the semifinal legs (which return to a two-legged format this season unfortunately, after a welcome change to single elimination last season). One of those four penalty shootouts was against Chelsea of course, in the 2018-19 final.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO